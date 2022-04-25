Last efforts made to halt Melissa Lucio’s execution

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Protestors gathered in Brownsville Sunday afternoon to continue the fight in the case of Melissa Lucio.

Lucio is scheduled to be executed on April 27 for killing her 2-year-old daughter Mariah Alvarez in 2007.

Lucio’s case has garnered attention from religious leaders and multiple advocacy groups arguing that she did not have a fair trial.

“Herself and the family that’s my point, no one deserves to suffer the way she is suffering and the family doesn’t deserve the way they’re suffering,” said Roman Ramos, a deacon with the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville and the director of the jail ministry in over 30 jails.

Many religious leaders have taken a stand in Lucio’s case to protest capital punishment.

“They’re not in agreement with what the state is doing, no one has the right to take someone’s life,” said Ramos.

One family member present at Sunday’s protest was Cynthia Garcia, who says she is a cousin of the Lucio family.

Garcia said her mother and Lucio write to one another and shared what Lucio said in her most recent letter.

“She is at peace right now, the last letter we received she is at peace and she wants her children to be good,” said Garcia. “She’s so amazed at all the support that is being given.”

Though Garcia said Lucio is at peace with the outcome, more lawmakers are pushing Texas to stop the execution.

“In this case, I’ve seen the evidence, I’ve had discussions with other former prosecutors, I myself was a prosecutor in Cameron County’s district attorney’s office,” said Alex Dominguez, Texas House representative of district 37. “As attorneys, we can have that educated discussion. Were all the elements met? Was the confession freely given?”

Other advocacy groups like the Brown Berets of South Texas, a pro-Chicano civil rights organization, said that prejudice profiling played a part in Lucio’s trial.

“This is a person a mother who comes from a lower socioeconomic status, who is brown, and a female at the same time there are three strikes against her—it was forced coercion,” said Jose Villarreal.

To date, the Innocence Project has collected over 270,000 signatures to stop Lucio’s execution.

Monday, the pardons board is expected to vote on any recommendation to the governor for a stay or commutation. Then it will be up to Governor Greg Abbott to decide.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.