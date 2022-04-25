Save on not one but two Dreo Tower Fans right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Being comfortable in your own home is a must. Reaching the temperature that feels right on your skin is a blissful experience and one you may frequently search for when it’s hot out. Some of the newest and best entrants into the home air appliance landscape are the Dreo Tower Fans, the Dreo Nomad One, and the Dreo Pilot Max. Both are tremendous picks for keeping you cool and both are currently on sale!

Whether you go with the Dreo Nomad One or the Dreo Pilot Max, you’ll be pleased. Even more so than usual, the Dreo Tower Fans sale that’s going on right now gets you great discounts on them. So if you’re looking for oscillating fans that you can put in your home or office, check out either of these.

The Dreo Pilot Max can reach far

The controls of the Dreo Tower Fan. Image source: Dreo

If you’re looking to cover more area with your fan, the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan is the better option. This takes cooling to the next level and combines breakthrough technology with modern functionality. It oscillates up to 120° and circulates cool air at speeds as high as 26 ft/s. It is whisper-quiet, as the brushless motor only makes up to 25dB of noise. It’s far more silent than other tower fans.

The Dreo Pilot Max can produce an amazing 1,475 CFM of air, which is not only impressive but also efficient. There are four different modes, 12 speed settings, and customizable settings to suit your everyday needs. There is also a 15-hour auto shut off. Normally, this would cost you $129.99 and it’s totally worth it. But right now, enjoy a 10% discount and snag one for just $116.99!

Check out the other sale for the Dreo Tower Fans

The Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan on the room near a couch. Image source: Dreo

If the room you need a fan in isn’t incredibly large, the Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan is a smart choice. This is incredibly easy to clean, as the grill and impeller wheel are simple to remove. The powerful fan is incredibly portable, as it combines a supercharged electric motor and an all-in-one airflow system. It measures 36″, making it easy to place around your home or office. The motor speed can reach up to 1,350 RPM, moving air more rapidly.

This can oscillate 90° and the display automatically shuts off after 60 seconds, saving you energy. There are four different modes the fan uses: normal, natural, sleep, and auto. Typically you can get this for $69.99. But for a limited time, it’s down to $59.99.

Make sure you cash in on this sale before it’s too late. Dreo Tower Fans are ideal additions to your home or work.