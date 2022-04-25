‘Everybody's got a story’: The colorful lore behind the Hotsy Totsy, one of the Bay Area's oldest bars

The Carmen Miranda, a coconut gin and manzanilla sherry-based cocktail, shines bright as one of Jessica Maria's most popular creations on her seasonal Hotsy Totsy mixed drink menu as seen on April 16, 2022. (Kevin Kelleher/Special to SFGATE)

It’s a quiet Tuesday afternoon, and a group of Hotsy Totsy regulars have got me surrounded. The (at least) 83-year-old Albany bar decorated with a hodgepodge of dog paintings, pinup girl photos and black-and-white monster movies playing in the corner seems to have a way of making locals stick around.

“I’m a creature of habit,” 73-year-old Richie Cortese, a former Hotsy Totsy bartender and their longest-running regular, told me. “It’s every day for me.”

Cortese has been coming to the Hotsy for 51 years, and even has a designated chair with his name printed on the back. As we’re talking, someone stops by to inform me that Cortese is “the mayor around here.” Another comes up and hands him a hefty container of gumbo, which he accepts with a quiet nod of thanks.

The Hotsy Totsy whirs with activity on April 16, 2022. (Kevin Kelleher/Special to SFGATE)

Sipping a tequila soda, Cortese and some other old-timer buddies tell me about what it was like in Albany back in the day, when shipyard workers used to come to the Hotsy at 6 a.m. for a drink after their shift.

Now, you’re probably imagining the Hotsy Totsy as a very particular type of watering hole: that kind of skeevy local dive bar that’s been a neighborhood staple for forever, serving up shot and beer specials and probably not carding anyone. And it was exactly that — until 13 years ago.

The Hotsy still very much feels like a homey dive, with its Dutch door, neon sign and eclectic artwork. But, as San Francisco Chronicle reporter Emma Silvers described with amazement a few years ago, “the Hotsy Totsy is [now] one of the most charming bars in the entire Bay Area.” (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another.)

Owners and partners Jessica Maria and Michael Valladares, as seen on Saturday night, April 16, 2022, are often found mingling with their crowd of regulars at the Hotsy Totsy. (Kevin Kelleher/Special to SFGATE)

Uncovering the past

In 2009, co-owners Jessica Maria and Michael Valladares decided to buy the Hotsy Totsy. It felt like fate: The couple, who’d already opened a bar together once before, spotted a “for sale” sign after a goofy night out with friends learning to pop and lock at an Albany Adult School dance class.

They remodeled the timeless bar while taking care to preserve its historic identity, Maria (who happens to be a very highly acclaimed bartender ) created a world-class cocktail menu, and slowly but surely, they breathed new life into the neighborhood hideaway.

But it was not an easy undertaking.

“When we took the spot over, it was really neglected,” Valladares said. “It was gross. There were carpets and cat piss and puke and just everybody's mistakes.”

Valladares grew up in Albany and said he used to drink at the Hotsy underage. He recalls the Hotsy of his upbringing as having a bit of an unsavory reputation.

The Hotsy Totsy Club lies nestled in Albany, California, at 601 San Pablo Avenue where it has been since 1939. (Kevin Kelleher/Special to SFGATE)

“Growing up here, this was considered the problem in the town,” he explained. “... There was this corner down there where something was happening, and it always seemed like it was something wrong.”

Surely not all the town gossip about the Hotsy could be rooted in truth. When he and Maria took over, they grew curious about the bar’s lengthy history and started investigating.

“Everybody's got a story,” Valladares said. “Some people in their 60s and 70s are like, ‘Oh, I remember that time in the basement when they found that skeleton.’ There's no basement. That’s not even possible.”

What they did find to be true, though, was that the Hotsy has been around a long damn time — since at least 1939, if not earlier. That’s just the first mention of a bar listed at 601 San Pablo Ave. they were able to uncover in the archives.

According to the 1939 Oakland Tribune article, a burglar broke into the pub and ransacked the pinball machine. The tavern owner, sleeping in the rear room, was awakened by the noise and quickly grabbed his rifle. He set off in hot pursuit of the robber, firing shots, but found himself outdistanced at the foot of Albany Hill. The robber got away.

Owner and award-winning bartender Jessica Maria shakes up one of her many specialty cocktails April 16, 2022, from a menu she dreamed up at the Hotsy Totsy in Albany. (Kevin Kelleher/Special to SFGATE)

Lots of other seedy history haunts this neighborhood, too, from the rumored brothels to the dog racing track and gambling den at nearby El Cerrito Plaza in the 1930s.

“This was the designated place to go and get drunk, maybe find a woman of ill repute and do some gambling,” Valladares said. “And there were a lot of juke joints that would play Southern music, so Southerners here working during the war could feel a little bit of home.”

During the late ’20s and early ’30s, the San Pablo space belonged to a veterinarian. Valladares showed me a 1933 newspaper clipping he found that advertises the sale of “guaranteed canaries” for $3.50 a pop (that’s $77 in today’s dollars — “canaries have held their marketplace value for like 90 years,” he said, gleefully).

A mention of pet boarding in the wrinkled canary ad also gives some validity to Valladares’ theory: that the Hotsy was once a kennel for the El Cerrito Plaza race dogs.

“That conjures a lot of sad doggy energy, which we've been combating with being a doggy friendly bar,” he said.

A mural by artist Zack Bowen adorns the entirety of the walls of the men's room at the Hotsy Totsy and includes a portrait of Jimmy, the late mascot of the bar. (Kevin Kelleher/Special to SFGATE)

As we chatted, Valladares’ very friendly dog, Juniper (whom he introduces as his daughter), made herself comfortable on some cushioned seating. Dog decor is also widely present around the bar, from a mural of Valladares’ late dog Jimmy in the men’s bathroom to another painting of him in the main bar area. Jimmy is the bar's mascot, with his furry face found on Hotsy Totsy T-shirts — longtime regular Cortese happens to be wearing one of them.

“On a good day, we’ll have five to six dogs running around,” Valladares said. He explained that it helps keep the Hotsy’s vibes soft — it’s hard to get too worked up when there are puppies around.

A home for old and new

Today, the Hotsy Totsy still feels like a neighborhood dive with its jukebox, shuffleboard and tongue-in-cheek “prescriptions received here” sign hanging above the bar. But it’s not only grizzled old-timers that hang out here — young people show up, too.

“We get a lot of queer young people, we get a lot of metal heads,” Valladares said. “And a lot of chemists. It's a very specific thing.”

The youthful crowd is often drawn in by the cocktails, which they later soak up with tacos at the fantastic Tacos El Autlense truck right outside. Sure, you can still get your $3 PBR at the Hotsy, but you’d be remiss not to sample one of Maria’s artfully crafted seasonal cocktails. While visiting, I ordered a $14 drink called the Carmen Miranda with no fewer than seven ingredients, including housemade pineapple and passion fruit syrup. It was exquisite.

Bartenders Shamar Theus and Lizzie Cotterell pause for a portrait amid a busy Saturday night at the Hotsy Totsy on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Kevin Kelleher/Special to SFGATE)

While my little group of longtime regulars seemed to be sticking to the basics this Tuesday afternoon (scotch, gin and tonic, tequila soda), they count themselves as fans of the creative drinks.

“They test them out on us,” said Mark Tscharner, a regular who’s been coming to the Hotsy for 48 years. “I like them!”

It’s a nearly impossible feat to attract a new clientele to your bar while not alienating your loyal regulars, but that’s exactly what Valladares and Maria did. And they did it by staying authentic.

“I’ve always appreciated the honesty of it being an actual neighborhood bar,” Valladares said. “It's not a theme bar. It's not a hip bar. It’s always catered to local blue collar cats, and we adopted most of them when we took this place over.”

As Cortese, Tscharner and another buddy tell me about all the birthdays, anniversaries, wakes and weddings they’ve seen at the Hotsy over the years, it occurred to me how vital this place is to the community. It’s not only the place where Cortese once danced on a stripper pole for a group of cheering teachers (he’s got video proof), but also the first place they come to mourn a loss. All of them have stories of coming here right after their wife or mother or someone else they loved passed away.

“This is my home until I die,” Cortese said.

The Hotsy Totsy Club lies nestled in Albany, Calif., at 601 San Pablo Avenue, where it has been since 1939. (Kevin Kelleher/Special to SFGATE)

As the cost of living in the Bay Area skyrockets and the quaint town of Valladares’ youth fades further and further away, no matter what, he and Maria plan to keep the Hotsy Totsy alive. Owning both the property and the business means they aren’t going anywhere — even a global pandemic couldn’t knock them down. And as for the more distant future, they’ve already made their 10-year-old son promise to keep the bar going.

“I believe in the future, we’ll be considered a blemish,” Valladares said. “I could care less. I'm honoring something that's been around for at least 83 years. We have a chance to maintain that, so people can still talk about the dead people in the basement.”