The global brokerage industry tends to be driven by greed. For hundreds of years, a relatively small number of people have made significant money, often at the expense of the "little guy" in the form of retail traders. All too often, if the opportunity exists to make billions of dollars, decision-makers aren't willing to compromise the largest possible profit in favor of providing fair conditions to retail traders if that means "only" making hundreds of millions or tens of millions. It's very much a dog-eat-dog world. We believe this trend will continue until something or someone forces these companies to do differently. Alternatively, companies could choose to make conditions fair and transparent for retail traders.

