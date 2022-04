The Bowie Baysox were shutout for the first time this season on Tuesday, opening their six-game road series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels with an 8-0 loss. Bowie went a total of 0-for-8 at the plate with runners in scoring position. While Garret Stallings only allowed one hit in the start for Bowie, he was still served the loss behind Sean Roby’s early solo home run for Richmond.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO