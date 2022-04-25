3 Things To Know For Monday

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — The town once known as the world’s largest strawberry exchange is preparing to host the Carolina Strawberry Festival after a two-year hiatus. The Town of Wallace has a storied history with strawberries, dating back more than 100 years. “In the early 1900s, soil and...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you saw some escaped zoo animals, zoo keepers, and even some bananas running around downtown Wilmington last night, you weren’t alone. A group of local bar owners, family and friends all gathered to celebrate four special birthdays last night. The shenanigans began at...
WALLACE, N.C (WNCT) – The Carolina Strawberry Festival is back after COVID-19 sidelined it for the past two years. All the fun and festivities will take place in Wallace beginning Friday at 5 p.m. in the downtown area. It continues into Saturday. Starting on Friday, entertainment will include music from Liquid Pleasure along with Dinosaurs […]
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Wilmington Vegfest is back this year with a new, fully outdoor venue. The event is this Sunday 11:00 am until 5:00 pm on The Backfield at Legions Sports Complex. Vegfest will feature live...
The John Jay French House held its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, its first in two years due to pandemic cancelations.
Hundreds of families roamed the grounds, visiting with the Easter Bunny for photos, touring the historic homestead and joining in a spring planting craft before the main event got underway for children ages 4 - 11.
