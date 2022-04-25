ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘We’re the aliens’: Monterey Bay Aquarium unearths secrets of life from the ocean bottom

By Silas Valentino
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8qrc_0fJHy06X00
Bloody-belly comb jellies (Lampocteis cruentiventer) drift throughout their enclosure as part of "Into the Deep." (Monterey Bay Aquarium/Tyson Rininger)

On the surface level, the bloody-belly comb jelly is impossible to ignore. Its exterior is outlined in an attractive ruby red as light flickers off its ctenes, miniature comblike projections lined up in rows that are used for locomotion.

However, 1,650 feet beneath the surface of Monterey Bay , the bloody-belly comb jelly is intentionally invisible.

“Why are they colored so brightly?” asks Manny Ezcurra, the curator of fish and invertebrates for the Monterey Bay Aquarium. “I think for this particular species, the red coloration helps them camouflage due to the absence of red light at depth. Some other species are transparent but have red guts. They don’t want to be seen by other creatures, and the red hides the bioluminescent light.”

In the dark depths of the water where no sunlight can reach, this species of jelly will mask the bioluminescent light from the prey it consumes to protect itself using its red hue. After all, a glowing gut could inadvertently reveal the jelly to a predator.

“We really worked hard to display that,” Ezcurra said.

The depths of the ocean are on display at the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s latest exhibit “Into the Deep,” which opened earlier this month.

The public is invited to view animals never before seen on the Earth’s surface. The aquarium developed special conditions that are considered a breakthrough in animal husbandry to showcase these unique species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgpBa_0fJHy06X00
An interactive display from "Into the Deep" currently at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. (©Monterey Bay Aquarium/Tyson Rininger)

Created in partnership with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, the exhibit was decades in the making while technology advanced to be able to plunge as far as 7 miles beneath the surface to reach the trenches and ocean bottom.

MBARI’s marine operations staff deploys remotely operated vehicles that can delicately scoop and examine these brittle species without harming them.

“This is like a gamer’s fantasy, to drive a vehicle through the depth of the ocean as it collects very delicate animals,” Ezcurra said. “In the past, the only way we could understand these animals was to run a net through the water. But then they could come up like wet tissue paper.”

“There are threats that we’re facing together,” he said, referencing global climate change and the acidification of the ocean.

“We think about the natural world and animals as others. But we’re part of their world. We’re the aliens trying to understand how these animals live.”

