Officer-involved crash closes interstate; one charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two police officers were involved in a crash that left an interstate in North Memphis blocked for several hours Monday.
According to police, two MPD officers were working an accident on I-40 near Warford around 1 a.m. when their vehicle was struck from behind.
The officers and the other driver were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The eastbound lanes of I-40 were shut down until 5 a.m.
The driver was later charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, and drivers to exercise due care.
