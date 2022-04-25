The stat that encapsulates Jayson Tatum's domination of Kevin Durant

Don’t be surprised if you hear Kevin Durant claim he was seeing ghosts throughout this series. It’s been that ugly.

But while some want to pin it purely on Durant, the Celtics truly have made things impossible for him. A lot of that has come down to excellent rotations. At the same time, Jayson Tatum has checked Durant in a way few can.

And the numbers show just how tough he’s been on Durant:

In case you’re wondering, Kevin Durant averaged 38.9 points per 100 possessions throughout the regular season. Yet, he’s needed 110 to muster up 10 points against Tatum.

It doesn’t end there for the Nets either:

Kyrie Irving averaged 35.4 points per 100 possessions during the regular season. For those who questioned the validity of Marcus Smart being named 2022 Defensive Player of the Year after Game 1: It’s OK to admit you were wrong.