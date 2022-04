We're outside Highclere Castle, aka Downton Abbey, when Lady Carnarvon strolls across the cobbles where visitors are sipping tea in the spring sunshine. With a looming deadline for her next book, she’s on her way upstairs to write but stops to chat about her husband’s ancestral home, its starring role in Downton, and how they managed to shoot the latest film during Covid by enforcing daily PCR tests.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO