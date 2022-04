While being idle tonight, the Los Angeles Kings have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. It has been a wild year, but the Kings are heading to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season. While the Kings were in Seattle in their hotel rooms, they probably kept a close eye on the Stars/Golden Knights game. The result was simple for the LA: a Golden Knights loss in any fashion, and they secure their spot in the playoffs.

