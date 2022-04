Raleigh, N.C. — There are a lot of outdoor events this weekend that are great for families!. Spring Daze Arts and Crafts Festival (Bond Park, Buehler Shelter, Cary) - More than 170 North Carolina artists will be on hand at Saturday's Spring Daze Arts and Crafts Festival at Cary's Bond Park. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be food, vendors, Earth Day celebrations and live music.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO