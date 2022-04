You’ve probably eaten at Ye Olde English Fish & Chips food truck at one of the local events in Aroostook County. They are easily recognizable at the fair and on Main Street in Presque Isle. Wayne and Kristy Alexander are the owners out of Richmond, Maine. They come to Star City to set up about four times a year. “We started with the Presque Isle fair in 2000. We developed a following up there.” said Kristy Alexander.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO