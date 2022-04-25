WEATHER TO WATCH: Cool temps with rain showers possible Tuesday

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side across New Jersey for the next several days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that temperatures during this time of the year are normally in the upper-60s, but temperatures will remain in the low-60s and mid-50s for most of the week.

Monday night will see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-50s. There is a chance for some rain by daybreak.

Tuesday will see some passing rain showers, with a few breaks of sunshine throughout the day – particularly in southern portions of the state. Temperatures will reach the upper-60s. Curren says that the rain may help lower some of the pollen levels.

Wednesday is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds, with breezy and chilly temperatures. Daytime highs will reach the mid-50s. Overnight lows will dip to the upper-30s.

Thursday could see some frost in the morning. The day will see mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the mid-50s. Overnight lows could dip to the mid-30s.

Curren says that temperatures are expected to warm slightly for the weekend and into the upcoming week.