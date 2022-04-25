ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Kentucky police: Illegal immigrant arrested for sexually abusing 8-year-old

By bluegrasslive
 3 days ago
A man, who Kentucky police say was in the country illegally, was charged with a sexual offense of a child under the age of 12 Wednesday afternoon.

Frankfort police arrested 26-year-old Antonio Aquino after he allegedly inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl on April 6. After he was read his Miranda rights, he reportedly confessed to officers and said “it was a mistake and he won’t do it again.”

The State Journal will not detail Aquino’s alleged conduct due to the graphic nature of the complaint and to protect the victim’s identity.

Officers conducted a Terry stop, which allows police to briefly detain a person based on reasonable suspicion of involvement in criminal activity, on Aquino on Laralan Drive at 4 p.m.

According to his arrest citation, he was unable to provide identification and gave police the name of his brother, who lives in Mexico. The arresting officer noted that Aquino was cited during a traffic stop a few weeks ago and had also used his brother’s information then.

“Through investigation and prior to the Terry stop, Det. (Guss) Curtis learned that the above subject is an illegal citizen and has been deported on more than one occasion making him an extremely high flight risk,” his arrest report states.

Aquino, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12 years of age), a Class C felony; theft of identity of another without consent, a Class D felony; giving officers false identifying information and no operator’s license, both Class B misdemeanors.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

Sex Abuse
