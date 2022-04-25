ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

After 100 years, Foxon Park stays true to its soda roots.

By Randall Beach
Norwalk Hour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne hundred years ago an Italian immigrant named Matteo Naclerio, who had bought a piece of land containing a spring of tasty water, began putting that water into bottles and delivering them on a horse and buggy to his neighbors in the Foxon Park section of East Haven. A few years...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

Distillers lift UK growers’ spirits with summer fruit tipples

When the lockdown shockwave ran through Britain’s food supply chains, fruit growers were among the worst affected. With Wimbledon and weddings cancelled, strawberries, raspberries and mountains of other seasonal fruit were at risk of being thrown away. But the pandemic provided an unexpected silver lining for enterprising distillers who...
FOOD & DRINKS
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Willimantic, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
East Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
East Haven, CT
Government
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
City
East Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Food & Drinks
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Pizza Delivery#Pizza Box#Horse And Buggy#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Italian#Coca Cola#Pepsi Cola#Foxon Park Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Apartment developments on the rise in Hartford, New Haven

(WTNH) – Connecticut is going through an apartment building boom. All over the state, new housing is going up, especially in the cities. Many of the younger people looking for rentals want lots of amenities and they want to be able to walk to work, restaurants, and attractions, which is why Hartford and New Haven are hot right now.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Lake Compounce going cashless this season

BRISTOL – In line with a trend crossing several amusement parks and entertainment-centered facilities across the country, Lake Compounce will be going cashless this season. “Cashless will begin opening day, April 30,” said Lake Compounce Marketing Director Lynsey Winters.”We’ll have cash-to-card kiosks located throughout the park and they’re free to use for guests.”
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy