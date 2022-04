Hempfield Area High School art students are gearing up for an exhibit this weekend that will celebrate their resilience while also showing support for Ukraine. The student art exhibition, scheduled Friday through Sunday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, is the first time in two years students are presenting their artwork in-person because of the covid-19 pandemic. Up to 250 students are expected to present during the show.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO