Kentucky judge ordered removed from bench for abuse of power

By associatedpress
 2 days ago
A Kentucky judge was ordered to be removed from the bench on Friday for abusing her position, in particular attempting to influence criminal cases involving her adult son.

The Judicial Conduct Commission voted unanimously to permanently remove Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon, writing that she abused her position “over an extended period of time and over her entire tenure as judge,” The Messenger-Inqurer reported.

The ruling goes into effect 10 days from Friday, unless Gordon files an appeal. Gordon’s attorney said on Friday they are reviewing the ruling.

Among the findings, the conduct commission panel said Gordon had tried to arrange for the release of her son, Dalton Gordon, and tried to influence both the judge and prosecutor in his case to get the outcomes she wanted. Commissioners also found Gordon had used her position to get special visitation with her son while he was incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center and had appointed her son’s defense attorney as a paid guardian ad litem in family court where she presided.

Outside of the abuses involving her son’s criminal case, the commission found that Gordon retaliated against social workers in her courtroom and was untruthful with the Judicial Conduct Commission.

“There is no doubt that she has brought the integrity and respect for the judiciary within Daviess County into disrepute,” Commission Chairman Carroll “Trip” Redford III wrote.

Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

