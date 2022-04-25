ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Kentucky ex-official sues school, claims defamation

By associatedpress
 2 days ago
Western Kentucky University’s general counsel of more than 25 years sued the school and several top administrators last week, claiming she was wrongfully terminated and defamed.

Deborah Wilkins also alleged violations of the state’s civil rights and whistleblower acts, fraud, invasion of privacy, falsification of business records, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the Daily News reported.

In her lawsuit, Wilkins said she was marginalized by university leaders during a series of administrative reorganizations beginning in 2018. She was paid less than others with less experience and then forced into the position of Title IX coordinator. In that role, she was given no staff or budget. Attempts to report Title IX violations were rebuffed, leading to further conflicts. She was terminated in November.

WKU attorney Gregg Hovious called Wilkins’ claims “baseless.” Wilkins was let go because “her unpredictable behavior escalated to a point that she could no longer be trusted to fulfill the duties of her employment agreement or advance the interests of the university,” he said.

Kentucky court tosses $2.25M police officer misconduct verdict

A Kentucky appeals court on Friday overturned a $2.25 million jury award to a former University of Louisville student in a wrongful arrest case. The Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled that Tiffany Washington’s suit against disgraced former Louisville Metro Police Detective Crystal Marlowe and the city was filed after a one-year statute of limitations expired and should have been dismissed, The Courier-Journal reported. Washington’s case was one of several pending against Marlowe and the city that was dismissed on Friday for the same issue, while a few similar suits filed within the statute of limitations survive.
KENTUCKY STATE
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content.

