ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky woman says boyfriend ‘urinated on her clothes, punched her in the face, threw her dog across room’

By bluegrasslive
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEbC9_0fJHsst400

A reported domestic assault between a girlfriend and boyfriend landed a Kentucky man in jail.

Police were dispatched to Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a female victim accused Devin Vasquez, 25, of urinating on her clothes, punching her in the face, throwing her dog across the room and breaking her iPhone.

The female victim told police that Vasquez went to sleep after being intoxicated and when she asked him to move over to make room for her in the bed he became irate.

According to his arrest citation, Vasquez “got up, peed on a pile of her clothes in the closet and went to the bathroom.” When he returned to bed, she alleges that he “straddled her head and struck her in the face with a closed fist.”

The victim also claims that Vasquez “grabbed her dog by the hind leg and threw it across the room.” She said when she got up to get the dog he “grabbed her by the arm and threw her against the wall.”

The female reported that she called her mother to come get her and Vasquez took the phone from her and threw it on the ground, which broke it.

The responding officer noticed bruising on the victim’s left arm and that her iPhone 13 Pro Max had a shattered screen. The female stated that the phone cost $1,300.

Vasquez told police the pair had been arguing all day and that he never touched the victim. He said he told the female victim to gather her belongings and leave, but she returned and he then requested that she leave to again and she would not.

Vasquez allegedly called dispatch to ask for a police presence while the female was there “to prevent the argument from becoming too heated.” He reported that she broke her phone by throwing it against the floor and that the two “then began throwing it back and forth out of frustration of it being a broken $1,300 phone.”

He is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.

Vasquez is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $5,000 10% bond.

Comments / 55

James Kellison
2d ago

he's not a very smart guy is he ?? he should have never hurt that dog because it done nothing to him, not to dismiss the fact that he hit a woman !! this guy needs at least 99 day's in jail and there years probation and a large fine so that he'll have to work. if the dog needs medical attention he should be forced to pay for it .

Reply
22
Donald McCarty
2d ago

it's so sad and yet it's exactly as God warned in His word the Bible says we are fighting against enteties powers and demons etc....these evil enteties are taking control of ppls minds especially younger people who have no connection with Jesus or knowledge of God and God's word even if you don't believe in Jesus and God almighty etc....if you will read God's word it every word was written thousands of years ago just how can words written then about today's events and everything about the world and the ppl along with the things happening with the weather and natural disasters and in space etc.....it's every bit in the Bible God's living word it's never wrong scientist and archeologist etc .... have been trying to prove the Bible wrong for decades upon decades and they can't they continue to find more and more physical evidence that proves that the Bible is 100% correct always so why not investigate it and believe God bless and amen

Reply(6)
11
George Distel
2d ago

Big man attacking a dog, absolutely no remorse for the girl she wanted to be with him .

Reply(4)
6
Related
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman admits to killing three in high-speed police chase

A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty in a wrong-way crash that killed three people during a high-speed police chase on Interstate 75. Tammy Marie Bevins Rodriguez, 45, was originally charged with three counts of murder, assault, wanton endangerment and driving without a license in connection to the 2019 crash that killed her sister and two others. Rodriguez accepted a plea deal on Tuesday that amended one murder charge to second-degree manslaughter and the first-degree assault charge to second-degree assault, news outlets reported. The other charges remained the same.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Franklin County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Domestic Violence#Kentucky Woman#Violent Crime#Iphone
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Woman charged with child neglect

ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man involved in the overdose has been arrested according to St. Albans Police. Police said Caleb Moore of St. Albans was arrested Sunday morning for child neglect after overdosing in the car with a woman and her 4-month-old daughter. The incident happened near Roadside...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy