NFL Draft: Should Falcons Draft Local LB Quay Walker?

The Falcons met with Georgia's Quay Walker for a locals day visit and could draft him on Day 2.

In the upcoming NFL Draft , there is another great player from that Georgia defense, who is just incredibly talented. Quay Walker will get drafted after Nakobe Dean but has the potential to be just as good, if not the better player. He did it all for the Georgia defense.

How does Walker fit with the Atlanta Falcons?

Pass Game

Walker was utilized all over Georgia's ferocious defense. Whether it was in the middle, off-ball outside linebacker, or near the line of scrimmage, Walker was always making plays.

Although not a huge sack compiler, Walker utilized his speed and explosiveness when rushing the passer, getting skinny through gaps, and blowing through RBs on the way to the quarterback. He displays heavy hands when first contacting blockers. He has shown the ability to convert speed to power when rushing. He loves to long arm blockers in their chest, working the arc, and getting quarterbacks off their spot. Walker would blitz and eat up blocks for the rest of his teammates to fly around and make plays.

Prior to 2021, Walker was used a lot in nickel and dime packages before earning more playing time this past season. You can see why they want him on the field in passing situations. His short-area quickness and lateral agility pop up on tape when he can flip his hips and run with backs and tight ends. His good change of direction ability allows him to stay on their hips as he looks back for the ball if a pass is being thrown his way. He does get handsy at times, so that will have to be something he cleans up going forward.

Run Game

Walker has the speed and burst to be a quintessential sideline to sideline LB.

He displays very good range and an ability to work through trash to the ball carrier. Walker has good play recognition shooting gaps and meeting RBs for a minimal gain or a loss. Walker is a good tackler and should not be a victim of missed tackles that often. Walker gets off cut blocks well, using his hands to protect his knees and bounce off the blocker. Walker's active hands and upper body strength allow him to stack and shed blockers.

When he is not fully engaged, he can be blocked but this was not something that was alarming or consistent on tape. He does tend to over-pursue on plays.

Bottom Line

A rotational player early on in his career with the Bulldogs, Walker started every game for the National Champs in 2021.

Walker's blend of size and speed will make him an attractive option for a team looking for a three-down linebacker. His ability to play all three linebacker spots will help his draft stock.

His playstyle is reminiscent of Tennessee Titans' first-round pick and current Falcon Rashaan Evans. Walker should come off the board sometime on Day 2, where the Falcons have four picks.