ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Draft Local LB Quay Walker?

By Kevin Tame
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcYn5_0fJHsYQe00

The Falcons met with Georgia's Quay Walker for a locals day visit and could draft him on Day 2.

In the upcoming NFL Draft , there is another great player from that Georgia defense, who is just incredibly talented. Quay Walker will get drafted after Nakobe Dean but has the potential to be just as good, if not the better player. He did it all for the Georgia defense.

How does Walker fit with the Atlanta Falcons?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syH0z_0fJHsYQe00

Quay Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0161WO_0fJHsYQe00

Mykal Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pB6O6_0fJHsYQe00

Ade Ogundeji

Pass Game

Walker was utilized all over Georgia's ferocious defense. Whether it was in the middle, off-ball outside linebacker, or near the line of scrimmage, Walker was always making plays.

Although not a huge sack compiler, Walker utilized his speed and explosiveness when rushing the passer, getting skinny through gaps, and blowing through RBs on the way to the quarterback. He displays heavy hands when first contacting blockers. He has shown the ability to convert speed to power when rushing. He loves to long arm blockers in their chest, working the arc, and getting quarterbacks off their spot. Walker would blitz and eat up blocks for the rest of his teammates to fly around and make plays.

Prior to 2021, Walker was used a lot in nickel and dime packages before earning more playing time this past season. You can see why they want him on the field in passing situations. His short-area quickness and lateral agility pop up on tape when he can flip his hips and run with backs and tight ends. His good change of direction ability allows him to stay on their hips as he looks back for the ball if a pass is being thrown his way. He does get handsy at times, so that will have to be something he cleans up going forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXzsT_0fJHsYQe00

Terry Fontenot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSjSn_0fJHsYQe00

Arthur Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMgJG_0fJHsYQe00

Dan Pees

Run Game

Walker has the speed and burst to be a quintessential sideline to sideline LB.

He displays very good range and an ability to work through trash to the ball carrier. Walker has good play recognition shooting gaps and meeting RBs for a minimal gain or a loss. Walker is a good tackler and should not be a victim of missed tackles that often. Walker gets off cut blocks well, using his hands to protect his knees and bounce off the blocker. Walker's active hands and upper body strength allow him to stack and shed blockers.

When he is not fully engaged, he can be blocked but this was not something that was alarming or consistent on tape. He does tend to over-pursue on plays.

Bottom Line

A rotational player early on in his career with the Bulldogs, Walker started every game for the National Champs in 2021.

Walker's blend of size and speed will make him an attractive option for a team looking for a three-down linebacker. His ability to play all three linebacker spots will help his draft stock.

His playstyle is reminiscent of Tennessee Titans' first-round pick and current Falcon Rashaan Evans. Walker should come off the board sometime on Day 2, where the Falcons have four picks.

Team to beat in the NFC (; 1:48)

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Saints Sends Former All-Pro to Green Bay

It is officially draft week! That means that a large amount of trades this week and on draft day, is probable. The Green Bay Packers still enter this week with wide receiver as one of their biggest concerns. While it is likely that the Packers take a wide receiver in the draft, trading for one still isn’t out of the question.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Titans#Mykal Walker#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit announces that he has blood clot

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he has a blood clot and will not take part in the network's NFL draft coverage this week. Herbstreit made the announcement on a social media video, telling his followers that he's skipping the trip to Las Vegas this week on the advice of his doctors and amid an "abundance of caution."
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NESN

Peter King Projects Patriots’ First-Round Pick In 2022 NFL Draft

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a tendency to not go the box-office route in the first round of the NFL draft, whether it’s trading down or targeting an overlooked position. Peter King believes the future Hall of Famer will carry on with this trend Thursday night. King released...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ex-Cowboys Star Has Message For Jerry Jones

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with reporters ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. During his Tuesday press conference, Jones explained why the team failed to re-sign star pass rusher Randy Gregory. He told reporters the market for Gregory “got too high for the team.”. “If...
DALLAS, TX
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
819
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy