ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week

By Compiled by Susan DeVilder
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydTe2_0fJHsQMq00
  • John Heyer to Logan and Valerie Currier, 29145 North 300 Ave., Kewanee, $94,000
  • Jeffrey Kempin to Rhonda Turner, 2195 W. 7th St., Galva, $40,000
  • Christine Wexell, trustee of CWIGWT Family Trust to Charles and Judith Zutell, 723 North West 3rd Ave., Galva, $130,000
  • Victoria and Stephen Meyers to Ryan Stauffacher, 111 3rd St., Colona, $130,000
  • Kimberly Sweat to Jessica and Michael Converse, 209 W. 2nd St., Geneseo, $199,500
  • Cathy Merritt to Tracy Owen, 410 SW 2nd Ave., Galva, $95,000
  • Kelli Baruzzini to Jay and Julie Falk, 151.59 acres in Geneseo Township, Henry County, $2,209,000
  • Almadon Enterprises, LLC to Martin U Orduna and Ma Agripina Sierra Orduna, 713 Pine St., Kewanee, $69,000
  • Timothy Holmstrom, Christopher Holmstrom, Angela Himmelman to Janet Zobrist, farm ground, Geneseo Township, Henry County, $903,000
  • Timothy Holmstrom, Christopher Holmstrom, Angela Himmelman to Fredric and Judy Wendl, farm ground, Edford Township, Henry County, $913,000
  • Richard Seys to Todd and Megan Dwyer, a tract of land being a part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 17 North, Range One East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $300,000
  • Linda Pettifer to Sarah and John Johnstone, 1523 8th St., Orion, $140,000
  • Michael Longest, Ryan Tegtmeier to Matthew Mueller, 815 4th St., Colona, $165,000
  • Robert and Crystal Toye to Christopher and Ashley Middleton, 1117 Meadow Lane, Colona, $231,500
  • Jesus Corral and Angely Perez to Jose Ramirez and Alicia Guerrero, 120 Maple Ave., Kewanee, $18,000
  • Sue and Glen Silker to Wayne Stohl and Sons Plastering Co., farmland, Edford Township, Henry County, $785,000
  • Doris Calhoon to Mayse Homes LLC, 310 Exchange St., Galva, $75,000
  • Chad and Rebecca Wilburn to Evan Swanson, vacant land, Orion, $40,500
  • Ameren Illinois to Matthew Neirynck, 510 N. Main St., Kewanee, $14,000
  • Robert and Deanna Jodts to Alexis Jodts, 613 E .South St., Geneseo, $110,000
  • Kyle Graham to LNBGR, Inc., 5 Percil Ct., Kewanee, $40,000
  • Ausencia Martinez and Benito Favela to Fita Fierro, Jose Corral and Maricela Corral, 516 E. 9th St., Kewanee, $64,000
  • Todd and Megan Dwyer to Shawn and Rachel Harris, Lot Number One of Woodbriar Subdivision, part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 18 North, Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $480,000
  • Timothy and Kelli Wallace to Michale Putt, 211 S. Holmes St., Cambridge, $115,000
  • Alan Ehnle to Tyler Jackson, rural route, Kewanee, $1,230,000
  • Stephanie Nowland to Brandon and Addy Vail, 329 Orange St., Geneseo, $70,000
  • Lough Properties LLC to Lawrence and Jerrie Dierikx, Lot Number 6 in William Love Addition to the Village of Orion, situated in the County of Henry, $203,000
  • Daniel Fitzgerald to Andrew and Carrie Brooks, 531 East Pearl St., Geneseo, $290,000
  • Donna Havelka to Jason and Kristen Adkison, 910 Irwin Ave, Kewanee, $40,000
  • Shirley Cravens-Demont to Thomas Wisniewski, 1121 June. St, Kewanee, $20,000

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Where is the cheapest gas in Central Illinois?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — With gas prices as fluid as the weather, finding the best deal at the pump can be a hassle. WMBD is taking a look at local gas prices in Central Illinois to see what Wednesday’s best deal is. Using the GasBuddy price map, here is a collection of local gas prices.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting. Lain’s last day as Mayor will be May 6, the City of Savanna said in a media release. Pat Sanchez will serve as Mayor Pro Tem until the council can appoint a replacement.
SAVANNA, IL
WIFR

Raynor acquires 575,000 square foot facility in Dixon

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Raynor Garage Doors, headquartered in Dixon is expanding due to high demand in home projects. The announcement comes as families have shifted dollars into home improvement projects. Raynor took possession of a 575,000 square foot facility at 200 E. Corporate Drive in Dixon effective April 25.
DIXON, IL
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

424
Followers
438
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy