Colorado State

Hunter ed — for safer schools and kids

The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

As last week was the 23rd anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, gun violence and firearm safety once again come to the forefront of many Coloradans’ minds. Nearly a quarter century after the tragic massacre, and alongside other shootings since, the reality is there is still much disagreement on what our public policy and regulations should be on guns. In a politically divided state like ours where there are many citizens on both sides of the debate — some staunch Second Amendment supporters, others advocates for firearm regulation, confiscation and elimination — it’s unlikely we’ll reach resolution anytime soon.

That said, it’s worth considering and recognizing where in the gun debate we can find common ground. One such place involves educating citizens — especially younger ones — on proper firearm handling, safety and training. At the least, it can instill a healthy respect and sober understanding of the lethal power of a firearm. As long as there are hundreds of millions of firearms in our country — and there's no way to get rid of them even if everyone wanted to — it makes a lot of sense to teach kids gun safety.

For generations firearm handling, safety and education was a traditional part of a young American’s upbringing. Much like learning about algebra or parts of speech, a maturing kid would learn about the core tenets of gun safety at, say, the local gun and rod club or in the family home itself. In large swaths of America, this rite of passage remains ingrained and fosters millions of responsible firearm users, namely hunters.

But as Colorado has become increasingly urbanized, particularly along the Front Range, this ethos, tradition and emphasis has dissipated, perhaps inevitably. As a result, kids of varying backgrounds no longer have as firm a foundation regarding a proper respect for, and handling of, firearms.

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday signed a bipartisan bill that will permit our state’s public schools to provide — though not mandate — a hunter-education course to seventh-grade students. Students and parents will be able to take a Colorado Parks & Wildlife-certified course at their local public or charter school, as the bill stipulates schools can receive gifts, grants, or private donations sufficient to cover the cost. Via this 10-hour course, parents can elect if they’d like for their child to take the course with “hands-on” activities — such as an optional live-fire exercise — or not. Either way, these 12- and 13-year-olds will learn about hunter ethics, conservation, gun safety and basic first aid in a proper setting. For example, CPW has gone out of its way to prepare a teaching kit complete with inert firearms for use in the hands-on portion of the course.

Completing this course will do more than help children get one step closer to a hunting license. Students — particularly in more urban areas — are introduced to more of the great outdoors and the need for smart, sustainable wildlife management while also learning the safe use of firearms.

In the end, increased firearm safety and familiarity will be an important dividend to a Colorado culture in which these same kids will inevitably come into contact with guns at some point, in some context. Let’s ensure it’s a safe encounter.

