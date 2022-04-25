ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Q1 Earnings: What To Watch

By Ciro Ribeiro
 2 days ago

It is earnings season, and many investors are worried about the tech sector, especially after Netflix’s terrible results. Should Amazon’s shareholders be on the lookout for a similar drop? The answer may be both “yes” and “no.”

Amazon’s valuation is just as aggressive as Netflix’s, so if Amazon presents lower-than-expected growth, the stock will almost certainly bleed. But is a miss likely to happen? Maybe. The macro scenario does not favor e-commerce businesses and, after Netflix’s results, Amazon’s subscription services could also show deceleration. Hope now rests on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the companies’ advertising segment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062KBs_0fJHsHfX00
Figure 1:  Amazon Stock Q1 Earnings: What To Watch Dave Sanders for The New York Times

Read more from Amazon Maven: Amazon Prime Video Could be Worth $1 Trillion in a Few Years

E-commerce in Freefall

Amazon’s online retailing results are most likely going to frustrate investors next Thursday. The company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, has recently warned that macroeconomic headwinds are trimming the company’s profitability in the short term.

“At a certain point, you can’t keep absorbing all those costs and run a business that’s economic,” Mr. Jassy said, during a CNBC interview.

And he is not only referring to US inflation or the war between Russia and Ukraine, but also to China’s recent Covid outbreak, which has been further constraining tech supply chains.

Investors should hope that Amazon still has some pricing power so the company can staunch the bleeding on its profitability. However, given how much the company has been investing in its logistics infrastructure, and given recent labor disputes, which have led Amazon to increase wages, investors may expect gloomy results at the bottom line.

Web Services to the Rescue (Again)

Amazon’s Web Services segment is the Seattle behemoth’s real cash cow, and it should continue to compensate for e-commerce’s financial losses. But here’s the real question: just how long can that go on? Hiring and keeping experienced tech talents has proven to be an expensive task. Indeed, demand for these professionals has been causing wage expenses to surge.

Some analysts believe that if AWS were to split apart from the company’s e-commerce arm, its cloud segment would have more cash to finance its own expansion. The argument for this move centers on the fact that AWS, despite showing tremendous revenue growth for the past couple of years, has not been able to grow its market share at the same pace.

Therefore, Web Services bulls should closely watch both Microsoft and Alphabet’s financial earnings for this first quarter. They should also scrutinize their guidance for the upcoming quarter. The growth perspectives of these two other major players could be an indicator as to whether AWS is poised to gain some market share or if it’s actually losing ground.

An Old New Hope

As usual, all eyes will also be turned to advertising. The segment is seen as Amazon’s next promised land, and for a good reason. Operating margins from Google and Meta’s business were 37% in 2021’s fourth quarter — higher than AWS’ 29%. Both those companies’ business models, of course, rely heavily on advertising.

With Amazon's advertising segment expected to steal market share from Google, this area could be a real bright spot for the company for many quarters to come. E-marketer projects Amazon will hit 14.6% market share by 2023, a 3% gain in two years against a 2.2% loss from the market leader, over the same period.

Another real growth driver could be Amazon’s subscription services. Netflix’s first-quarter earnings disclosure left a big crack on its streaming crown. So if Prime Video — the second-largest player in the industry — reveals a still growing subscriber user base, Netflix bulls may find themselves flocking to Amazon.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Amazon Maven)

Comments / 0

