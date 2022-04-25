ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Over 250 people charged in NC alcohol crackdown Friday night

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hq3Yu_0fJHr7tJ00

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 250 people are facing charges related to alcohol, drug, driving, and gambling offenses after a statewide Alcohol Law Enforcement crackdown in North Carolina Friday night, officials say.

Authorities said ALE special agents issued 597 total charges to 259 people in a statewide partnership between local, state, and federal agencies.

ALE agents reportedly issued 59 felony charges, 271 alcoholic beverage-related charges and 98 drug-related charges.

UNC Charlotte associate vice chancellor committed to increasing the number of cameras on campus

Authorities also said they executed nine search warrants and seized various types of controlled substances, including fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamines. Agents also seized 77 fraudulent identifications, an illegal distillery, and six firearms.

Four impaired drivers were charged.

“Alcohol use is a factor in many crimes, including violence and dangerous driving,” said Bryan House, Director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement. “We partner with and educate businesses on responsible alcohol sales to mitigate the negative impacts on our communities.”

North Carolina ALE officials said 14 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations, which could result in fines, suspensions or revocations of ABC permits.

A bar in Havelock was rejected permits after reported physical assaults by employees, intoxicated customers leaving the business, and large fights in the parking lot, ALE said.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

