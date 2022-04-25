ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Adaptive Dance Program healing through movement

By Michelle Dunaway
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKQgh_0fJHqmuM00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — A special class through the Grand Rapids Ballet School is sharing the healing power of dance.

The Adaptive Dance Program was created in 2009 and allows people of all abilities to experience the joy of dance and the community that comes with it. For some, it's a life-changing experience.

"Once you walk into a dance studio, you are a dancer, you become a dancer,” Grand Rapids Ballet School director Attila Mosolygo works with students of all ages, talents and abilities. But once a week, he has a class where everyone shares a common bond. They all have Parkinson’s Disease. "It is a dance class and many of us know that dance does have its physical benefits, other than the joy of dance.” One of his students is Amy Stoner, who only recently got diagnosed, and she’s no stranger to school. "I took ballet classes from him for years so when the day I came in to do this class he was in the hallway and I just said, well I’m joining your class, that's not your ballet class and he was just like super warm.” That day marked a heartbreaking transition for Amy, but she quickly found solace, support and survival in the studio. "Dance speaks my language and there's a lot of different kinds of dance but this is not ballistic it's about just really just kind of flowing and being joyful about how much you can or can't do.”

The school has offered these free classes through the adaptive dance program for more than a decade - partnering with spectrum health and the west Michigan Parkinson’s association. Mosolygo says, "To people with Parkinson’s I’m making a small difference in their lives you know we're not just dancing for the sake of dancing but movement if it is applied the correct way, it can help with everyday tasks.” He says, classical ballet truly translates into an effective therapy for the participants. "Every time that we do something, we actually do it with both sides of our bodies if we do an exercise on the right side we turn around and we do it with the left. From all the big movements, using space, listening to music, down to this small little detailed movement isolating foot and ankle movement which really helps with balance, stretching, continuous moving, and most importantly using our imagination.”

Beyond the movement, these dancers motivate and inspire each other. Stoner says, “All I have found in this place and other places is just community, friendship, encouragement.” Mosolygo echoes that, saying “Our mental health is equally important to our physical health, so to be able to come together once a week, catch up with friends, let everybody know how we're doing what we're doing it makes a huge different in everybody's life.”

In honor of April being Parkinson’s awareness month, the school will host an even that welcomes anyone interested in the class on Tuesday, April 26 at 11:00 There will be coffee and donuts - along with education about the many benefits of a class like this to someone with Parkinson’s. It's at the Grand Rapids Ballet School downtown. They also offer this class on Wednesdays in Holland. If you want more information, you can head to their website, https://grballet.com/grand-rapids-ballet-school/adaptive-dance/.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

'Cinderella phenomenon': Why some abusive parents target one child

Cinderella is supposed to be a fairy tale, but for some her story is a dark, relatable reality. When Ari Sherfield's stepfather entered her life, everything changed. At 7, she was put in charge of housework and taking care of her younger siblings. She was also the only one in her family who was physically abused, at times for inane things like "breathing too hard."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Stacy Wynn

Survivors of Trauma Experience Fight Or Flight

That’s what I’m thinking but am unable to articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, yes, but trauma never just goes away.
Primetimer

Russian Doll Season 2 highlights dimensions of the Nazis and the Holocaust that are often overlooked

Season 2 is an ambitious but ultimately lacking attempt at illustrating how trauma is inherited from one generation to the next: "Russian Doll is a show about trauma — how it manifests, festers, and embeds in its characters’ lives — and the possibility of healing these deep-seated wounds," says Terry Nguyen. "Last season, Nadia and Alan had to reckon with the pain that predated their Groundhog Day loop, which was set off by their failure to help one another on that fateful night. They emerged from the trappings of death with another chance at life. The second season probes further into the murky source of their lingering struggles by way of Nadia’s (and to a much lesser extent, Alan’s) maternal relations. It is an ambitious but ultimately lacking attempt at illustrating how trauma is inherited from one generation to the next, at the expense of the protagonists’ development and season one friendship. There is no strong emotional thread binding Alan and Nadia together, and despite their parallel time travel journeys, the pair’s interactions feel forced and disjointed."
TV SERIES
psychologytoday.com

Healing from Trauma: A Return to Your Essence

Healing from trauma is possible. Asking for help from others is an important part of the healing process. Healing involves being ok with saying "no" while also setting limits and boundaries with yourself. The following is a reflective and opinion piece of my own personal takeaways as a survivor living...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Studio#Friendship#Ballet Dancers#Mental Health
Fatherly

How to Set Boundaries With the People in Your Life (And Not Be a Jerk About It)

Relationships are complicated. You might not feel like cleaning up after dinner or spending the weekend alone with your kids while your partner’s out of town, but healthy relationships typically involve a balance of giving and taking — even when the giving isn’t exactly what you want in the moment. That said, not all giving and taking is created equal. Some interactions violate needs that help support your well-being — which is why it’s so important to figure out how to set boundaries.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Collider

A Journey Into Imagination: How 'Mirrormask' Uses Fantasy to Explore Adolescent Self-Identity

When you imagine a “coming-of-age” film, you likely think of titles such as Lady Bird or Stand By Me. You probably don’t associate them with trippy dream sequences and fantastical floating stone giants. Typically, this genre focuses on the reality and turmoil of pubescence and the protagonist(s)’ struggle to “find themselves”. Director Dave McKean, however, chooses to thrust this trope into uncultivated territory with his artistic film Mirrormask. Mirrormask is the mix of Twilight-esque quirkiness and the mesmerizing daydream-like state of Labyrinth you didn't know you needed.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

10 Practical Ways to Improve Happiness

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. Here’s some very bad happiness advice based on very solid happiness research: Feel...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

A Day in the Life of an Emotionally Neglectful Couple

Double-emotional-neglect couples are often puzzled about what's missing in their marriage and form incorrect assumptions about each other. Since childhood emotional neglect is difficult to see or remember, many couples have no idea it's affecting their marriage. If both partners grew up in an emotionally neglectful family, the wall blocking...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Fox News

Revive your faith through true worship

The Bible tells us, "Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom" (2 Corinthians 3:17) and that "God has not given us a spirit of fear, but one of power and love and sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7). As Christians, we must take stock of our lives and...
RELIGION
brides.com

Unconditional Love: What It Is and How It Affects a Marriage

The Backstreet Boys once sang, "I don’t care who you are, where you’re from, what you did, as long as you love me." This romantic notion of unconditional love is something that many people grow up dreaming of finding. But relationship experts and therapists say it may be a myth—an ideal that is not only unattainable but actually undesirable.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Lost & Found by Kathryn Schulz review – life-changing moments of love and death

“Just as every grief narrative is a reckoning with loss, every love story is a chronicle of finding,” writes Kathryn Schulz in her eloquent and tender memoir, Lost & Found. “And so, much as my father’s death made me wonder about the relationship between large losses and smaller ones, falling for someone made me think about what finding love has in common with the broader act of finding anything at all.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Stacy Wynn

Dating a Narcissist Can Result In Life Lessons

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.
Psych Centra

How to Build Your Self-Esteem

Most people experience twinges of low self-esteem now and then, but if it’s affecting your life, you can learn how to boost your confidence in a few simple ways. Do you constantly criticize yourself for things that you say or do or find that you say you say sorry a lot? Chances are, you may have low self-esteem.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WebMD

Connecting With Other MS Patients Has Been Essential For My Healing Process

Soon after I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, I felt the need to talk to people that were going through the same things as me. I'm a very social person and I love to interact with people. Not being able to share with anyone what I was going through just because they couldn't understand it or because they didn't have it didn’t feel right. I needed to find my tribe. The first thing I did was to open my Instagram account, looking for people who were living with multiple sclerosis and who I could relate to. To my surprise, there were so many accounts about multiple sclerosis, and I thought, “This is a great start.”
HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

Single mother buys new home through Habitat for Humanity

BIG RAPIDS — Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity hosted a home dedication for a local family in Big Rapids this weekend. Habitat purchased an existing house to remodel for Sherri Hogan, a single mother with three boys in July. This was the 34th home project for Habitat. Pastor Ken...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
147K+
Post
788M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy