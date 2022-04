M. Night Shyamalan movies are known to make audiences shiver, but the filmmaker himself recently confirmed that the performances he witnessed while shooting his latest film, Knock at the Cabin, were so intense they even left him a bit unsettled. Details about the film's plot have been kept under wraps, but given Shyamalan's previous cinematic efforts, even having hints of the storyline likely wouldn't be the complete picture, with audiences currently being left in the dark about even an official premise for the upcoming film. Knock at the Cabin is currently slated to land in theaters on February 3, 2023.

