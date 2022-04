Services will be held for Dennis H. Bish, Sr., who passed away on April 4, 2022, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem. A Celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m....

NEW BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO