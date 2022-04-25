1948 Kelley Award recipient Dallas Adams passes away

KEYSER - Just two months after the Jonah Edward Kelley Society lost its “No. 1,” Bob Dorsey, they have now lost their “No. 3,” Dallas Adams Sr.

Adams, who became the oldest living member of the society after Dorsey’s death on Feb. 24, was the recipient of the third annual Kelley Award in 1948.

He passed away peacefully at home on April 22 at the age of 92.

Adams was always very proud of his part in the Kelley Award program, and remained active in the program and the Kelley Society for as long as his health would permit.

“It has been my privilege and honor to attend most of the annual programs and to meet many of the members of the 78th Lightning Division who make the annual trip to Keyser,” he wrote in the 2015 magazine “The Kelley Award: 70 Years of Honoring Keyser’s Finest.”

Adams was also always eager to share his pride in the hometown honor to Keyser High School’s only Medal of Honor recipient, and one of those who caught his enthusiasm for the annual program was Keyser Moose member Dave Boden.

“It broke my heart to learn that we had lost Dallas Adams,” Boden told the News Tribune Monday. “He was a very special person and will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

“Dallas always had a knack for contacting me at just the right time when I could use a lift. He also shared his passion for the legacy J. Edward Kelley.... and all that comes with it and I will forever with be indebted to him for doing so.

“His impact on my life is huge and he inspired me to be better.”

Adams entered the Air Force after graduating from KHS and served his country during the Korean Conflict.

Following his distinguished military career, he entered the banking industry, served as district manager for Southern States, and sold real estate.

He became the favorite of many area children when he and wife Arlene started a herd of miniature horses in 1993 and took the popular animals to birthday parties, festivals and similar events.

An active member of the Keyser Lions Club, he and Rawlings Lions Club member Sandy Parker joined forces to bring the Lions Quest program to Mineral County. The program promoted positive values and behavior, and was quite popular in the area schools.

At the time, Parker described Adams as “a caring, compassionate and noble man … a man of integrity.”

Funeral services are planned for Thursday, April 28, at Mt. Zion Church on Knobley Road.

This article originally appeared on Mineral Daily News-Tribune: 1948 Kelley Award recipient Dallas Adams passes away