Marion County, IN

1 dead after shooting on near east side

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have released an update on a shooting on the near east side that left a person in critical condition originally.

Officers were sent to the 20 block of N. Gray Street just before 5:30 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Just before noon, IMPD announced the victim had died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Tyvon Moore.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov .

