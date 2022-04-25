ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Mother, child in Ohio rescued after nearly-drowning

By Cris Belle
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYh0J_0fJHoBwf00

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — A mother and daughter were rescued after nearly drowning in the Cuyahoga River in Kent on Saturday.

At around 7 p.m., Kent Dispatch started receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a small child and a woman drowning in the river just south of the Main Street Bridge, according to a City of Kent Fire Department Facebook post .

One dead after ATV crash in Stark County

Officials say a kayaker saw them struggling then immediately got into his kayak and assisted them from the water at the tip of the island just downriver of the Dam

The kayaker started assessing the child who was showing signs of a near drowning, the post says.

Kent police officers then arrived and started assisting the kayaker with the victims.

Rescue swimmers arrived minutes later and entered the river along with a rescue boat where the mother and daughter were brought to safety.

5-year-old dies after hit-and-run; Woman in custody

“We commend both the kayaker and these officers for their heroic efforts,” KFD said in the post.

The child and her mother were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital by the Brimfield Fire Department.

KFD says the swift water operations from the Portage County Water Rescue Team played a vital role in assisting with the rescue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Car rests at 45-degree angle after PA crash

DUQUESNE, Pa. (WJW) — A car rested at what looks like a perfect 45-degree angle after a crash in Pennsylvania late Sunday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. on Miller Avenue in the city of Duquesne to find the driver unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the West Mifflin #2 […]
DUQUESNE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Stark County, OH
Accidents
City
Kent, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Brimfield Township, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Kayaks#Cuyahoga River#Rescue Team#Traffic Accident#Wjw#Kent Dispatch#Atv#Post#Kfd
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal motorcycle crash on Olentangy River Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Columbus, according to Columbus Police. According to a CPD dispatcher, a call was received at 1:45 p.m. on a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Olentangy River Road and West Dodridge Street going south. Police confirmed one person was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio child missing after visiting Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A six-year-old girl from Whitehall, Ohio near Columbus has gone missing after a visit to Wheeling. Angel Mae Miller was taken from Ohio to Wheeling on April 19 by her mother, Ashley Straight, to visit a relative. Ashley Straight was supposed to return Angel Mae to her home in Whitehall, where […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy