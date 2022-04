Oklahoma State had its Big 12 series winning streak snapped Sunday as the No. 2 Cowboys dropped a 7-6 game to 10th-ranked TCU at O'Brate Stadium. With the loss, the Cowboys fell to 27-13 and into second place in the conference standings at 10-5. TCU is now atop the league at 12-6 and owns a 27-13 overall mark.

