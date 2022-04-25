ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, OK

Good Samaritans help trapped Haskell County deputy after crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKB36_0fJHnyih00

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — Several Good Samaritans helped a Haskell County deputy who was trapped in his patrol car after a crash Sunday night, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputy Cody Boston was responding to a two-vehicle accident when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident, the sheriffs office said.

Deputy Boston was trapped inside his unit and extracted by several Good Samaritans, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Deputy Boston was taken to the hospital and appears to have minor injuries and will be back on the street soon, the sheriff’s office said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man killed in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a car crash killed one man in Wagoner County overnight into Saturday. The OHP report said around 12:30 a.m. about five miles north of Wagoner, a pedestrian, 40-year-old Avery Michael Richards of Wagoner, was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haskell, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Haskell County, OK
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
61K+
Followers
106K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy