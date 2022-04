Jelly beans, Reese's peanut butter eggs, Peeps, chocolate rabbits... These candies and so many more are practically guaranteed to be found in someone's Easter basket this year. Just like Halloween is a moneymaker for candy companies in the fall — in September 2021, it was predicted that Americans would spend $10 billion on Halloween candy and costumes (via USA Today) — the Easter season is also a perfect time for confectionary companies to unload everything from those little chalky pastel eggs to hunks of solid chocolate shaped like Peter Rabbit to a sugar-hungry market.

