West Jefferson, OH

Ohio six vehicle crash leads to 2 dead, including infant, on I-70 East over the weekend

By Drew Yaussy, Orri Benatar, Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
 2 days ago

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six vehicles being struck.

During the crash, the first car hit caught fire and two people in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene: The driver, 25-year-old Kevin Wagoner from Dayton, and a 3-year-old passenger, per OSHP.

Motorcyclist dies near Peebles after hitting tree

OSHP reports a 24-year-old passenger in that same car was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Four others sustained injuries from the crash.

The multi-vehicle accident shut down the eastbound lanes from SR-29 to SR-142, said OSHP.

Patrol says neither alcohol or drugs contributed to the accident.

