Wake Up Memphis Show Blog For April 25, 2022

UPDATE: Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron will join Tim Van Horn on “Wake Up Memphis” Monday at 7:07am to discuss this bill. A Tennessee bill, if passed, would limit free speech by nonprofit organizations during elections. Tennessee Stands Executive Director & State Senate candidate Gary Humble told Tim Van Horn on “Wake Up Memphis” that an amendment tacked on to House Bill 1201, sponsored by State Speaker Of The House (and frequent show guest) Cameron Sexton, would target and punish 501(c)(4) nonprofits who use the name or likeness of a political candidate 60 prior to an election. View the Amendment here, specifically Section 13 on page nine.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO