ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Logic slams Def Jam for allegedly “fucking up” his releases

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogic has hit out at his record label, Def Jam, for allegedly “fucking up” his releases. The rapper took to Instagram last week (April 21) to call out his label. “Def Jam, why you fucking up my releases, man?” Logic said in a video. “First of...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
Variety

Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled drew several stars to his own star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on Monday on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Complex

Rick Ross Recounts Correctional Officer Experience, Says He Only Beefs With Rappers ‘With More Money Than Me’

In an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Rick Ross spoke about his brief stint as a correctional officer and why he doesn’t beef with other rappers. Prior to his career in hip-hop, Ross worked as a correctional officer in the mid ’90s. His past became a contentious topic in the rap community when photos surfaced of him in his uniform, initially drawing denials from Rozay. He later admitted he worked in that capacity in Florida between 1995 and ’97, and now he’s opened up about what that experience was like and why he decided to leave the job behind.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Drama
Complex

Benzino Drops New Song “Zino Vs. The Planet” Addressing Coi Leray and 50 Cent

Benzino has released a track titled “Zino Vs. the Planet,” where he speaks on his feud with 50 Cent and his daughter, Coi Leray. Benzino doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the circumstances involving him and his daughter, who claims he threatened her and her mother because she said publicly that he went broke after The Source folded.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruoff Music Center#Pnc Music Pavilion#Fuck#Nme#Breath Control
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Brings Out 50 Cent To Perform "Many Men" In NYC

It's been a huge year for Lil Durk so far. He earned his first #1 album with 7220, which recently returned to the top spot. And the amount of support for his catalog is reflected in his live shows. The rapper is currently on a nationwide tour in support of his latest album, and he tapped in with many heavy hitters to join him on stage as guest appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Blxst Releases New Project ‘Before You Go’ f/ Rick Ross, Zacari, and More

Los Angeles rapper and singer Blxst has dropped his latest project Before You Go, which sees him further expand upon his blend of hip-hop and R&B. Featuring appearances from Arin Ray (“Fake Love in LA”), Grandmaster Vic (“Pick Your Poison”), Zacari (“Sometimes”), and Rick Ross (“Couldn’t Wait for It”), Before You Go serves as the follow-up to Blxst’s 2020 release No Love Lost. With its cloudy production and genre-hopping tendencies, Before You Go is some of Blxst’s strongest material to date.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Benzino Blasts 50 Cent After He Shows Love To Coi Leray

Benzino and 50 Cent have been at each other's throats for over a week now. Their beef was initiated after the Power executive producer exposed Benzino for allegedly dating transgenders. Since then, the two have been in an ongoing social media battle. It's gotten so deep that the Love &...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Bobby Shmurda Says He’d Rather Have a Verse From Pop Smoke Instead of Jay-Z

During an appearance on DJ Akademiks’ Off the Record podcast, Bobby Shmurda was asked if he’d rather have a feature from the late Pop Smoke or Jay-Z. While posing the question, Akademiks said that the hypothetical Pop Smoke collaboration would be a “smash” and that the “whole New York City gonna love.”
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Terrace Martin Says He Will Not Work with “Rap Friends” Anymore

Terrace Martin has been in the game for a long time and helped produce on albums from Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg to The Game, Busta Rhymes and YG. But he says he’s pretty much done working with rappers, specifically “rap friends.” The acclaimed musician uploaded a note on his social media explaining that he has always been down to help artists of all statures but when he needs something in return, he doesn’t get the same love.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy