Logic slams Def Jam for allegedly “fucking up” his releases

In an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Rick Ross spoke about his brief stint as a correctional officer and why he doesn’t beef with other rappers. Prior to his career in hip-hop, Ross worked as a correctional officer in the mid ’90s. His past became a contentious topic in the rap community when photos surfaced of him in his uniform, initially drawing denials from Rozay. He later admitted he worked in that capacity in Florida between 1995 and ’97, and now he’s opened up about what that experience was like and why he decided to leave the job behind.

