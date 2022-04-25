ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Hmong American Center expands to Wisconsin Rapids, adds mental health services

By Keith Uhlig, Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – A Wausau-based agency that offers services and support for Asian-Americans has expanded and opened a branch office in Wisconsin Rapids.

The office is an effort on the part of the Hmong American Center to reach out to Hmong people living in Wood and Portage counties, said Yee Leng Xiong, the center's executive director.

Hmong American Center leaders decided to open the new office after Hmong leaders from the Wisconsin Rapids area started asking the Wausau center to extend its services, Xiong said. At about the same time, the Hmong American Center was the recipient of grant money that allowed the agency to hire a coordinator for Project Resiliency, an effort to increase awareness of mental health issues and services for the Hmong community.

The Hmong American Center was able to use those funds to hire Bee Lor, a Wisconsin Rapids resident, as the Project Resiliency coordinator and open the office. Although Lor will focus on bolstering mental health programs for the Hmong community, she also will help people connect with other Hmong American Center services, which include offering translation assistance, help in finding jobs and housing and organizing parenting and youth support programs.

Those services "align with what they (Hmong people in Wisconsin Rapids) were needing," Xiong said.

Marathon County has the largest population of Asian people, the majority who are Hmong, in central Wisconsin. According to 2021 U.S. Census Bureau statistics, about 8,300 people, or just over 6% of county residents, identify as Asian in Marathon County. In Portage County, Asian people make up 3% of the total population, and in Wood County it is 2% of the population, according to the latest census data.

Lor is a good fit and a "trusted messenger" to help link people in the Wisconsin Rapids area with what the Hmong American Center offers.

"She's engaged and wanting to serve the community," Xiong said. "She's a person veterans trust, as well as elders and young folk." That's especially relevant when working on an issue such as mental health.

"It's a very sensitive topic," he said.

Lor grew up in the Wausau area but has lived in Wisconsin Rapids for about 10 years, she said. Most recently she has been working with the Wood County Health Department doing COVID-19 education outreach work within the Hmong community. She'll continue that work, she said.

But the bulk of her focus will be educating people about mental health.

"It isn't really talked about; there's a lot of stigma around mental health in the Hmong community," Lor said. "They don't want to feel like there is something wrong in the family."

The office is located at 2821 Eighth St. S., Suite 5, Wisconsin Rapids. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is the same as the Wausau office's: 715-842-8390.

Contact Keith Uhlig at 715-845-0651 or kuhlig@gannett.com. Follow him at @UhligK on Twitter and Instagram or on Facebook.

