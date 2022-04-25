Publisher Correction: SLEAP: A deep learning system for multi-animal pose tracking
Correction to: Nature Methods https://doi.org/10.1038/s41592-022-01426-1, published online 4 April 2022. In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in the affiliations shown for John D'Uva. The correct affiliations should read: 1Princeton Neuroscience Institute, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA; 2Department of Molecular Biology, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA; and...www.nature.com
