ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Publisher Correction: SLEAP: A deep learning system for multi-animal pose tracking

By Talmo D. Pereira
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Correction to: Nature Methods https://doi.org/10.1038/s41592-022-01426-1, published online 4 April 2022. In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in the affiliations shown for John D'Uva. The correct affiliations should read: 1Princeton Neuroscience Institute, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA; 2Department of Molecular Biology, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA; and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

A periplasmic cinched protein is required for siderophore secretion and virulence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Iron is essential for growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis. To acquire iron from the host, M. tuberculosis uses the siderophores called mycobactins and carboxymycobactins. Here, we show that the rv0455c gene is essential for M. tuberculosis to grow in low-iron medium and that secretion of both mycobactins and carboxymycobactins is drastically reduced in the rv0455c deletion mutant. Both water-soluble and membrane-anchored Rv0455c are functional in siderophore secretion, supporting an intracellular role. Lack of Rv0455c results in siderophore toxicity, a phenotype observed for other siderophore secretion mutants, and severely impairs replication of M. tuberculosis in mice, demonstrating the importance of Rv0455c and siderophore secretion during disease. The crystal structure of a Rv0455c homolog reveals a novel protein fold consisting of a helical bundle with a 'cinch' formed by an essential intramolecular disulfide bond. These findings advance our understanding of the distinct M. tuberculosis siderophore secretion system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tracking SARS-CoV-2 Omicron diverse spike gene mutations identifies multiple inter-variant recombination events

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 138 (2022) Cite this article. The current pandemic of COVID-19 is fueled by more infectious emergent Omicron variants. Ongoing concerns of emergent variants include possible recombinants, as genome recombination is an important evolutionary mechanism for the emergence and re-emergence of human viral pathogens. In this study, we identified diverse recombination events between two Omicron major subvariants (BA.1 and BA.2) and other variants of concern (VOCs) and variants of interest (VOIs), suggesting that co-infection and subsequent genome recombination play important roles in the ongoing evolution of SARS-CoV-2. Through scanning high-quality completed Omicron spike gene sequences, 18 core mutations of BA.1 (frequency >99%) and 27 core mutations of BA.2 (nine more than BA.1) were identified, of which 15 are specific to Omicron. BA.1 subvariants share nine common amino acid mutations (three more than BA.2) in the spike protein with most VOCs, suggesting a possible recombination origin of Omicron from these VOCs. There are three more Alpha-related mutations in BA.1 than BA.2, and BA.1 is phylogenetically closer to Alpha than other variants. Revertant mutations are found in some dominant mutations (frequency >95%) in the BA.1. Most notably, multiple characteristic amino acid mutations in the Delta spike protein have been also identified in the "Deltacron"-like Omicron Variants isolated since November 11, 2021 in South Africa, which implies the recombination events occurring between the Omicron and Delta variants. Monitoring the evolving SARS-CoV-2 genomes especially for recombination is critically important for recognition of abrupt changes to viral attributes including its epitopes which may call for vaccine modifications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coordinated conformational changes in the V complex during V-ATPase reversible dissociation

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Vacuolar-type ATPases (V-ATPases) are rotary enzymes that acidify intracellular compartments in eukaryotic cells. These multi-subunit complexes consist of a cytoplasmic V1 region that hydrolyzes ATP and a membrane-embedded VO region that transports protons. V-ATPase activity is regulated by reversible dissociation of the two regions, with the isolated V1 and VO complexes becoming autoinhibited on disassembly and subunit C subsequently detaching from V1. In yeast, assembly of the V1 and VO regions is mediated by the regulator of the ATPase of vacuoles and endosomes (RAVE) complex through an unknown mechanism. We used cryogenic-electron microscopy of yeast V-ATPase to determine structures of the intact enzyme, the dissociated but complete V1 complex and the V1 complex lacking subunit C. On separation, V1 undergoes a dramatic conformational rearrangement, with its rotational state becoming incompatible for reassembly with VO. Loss of subunit C allows V1 to match the rotational state of VO, suggesting how RAVE could reassemble V1 and VO by recruiting subunit C.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Structures Considered Key to Gene Expression Are Surprisingly Dynamic and Short-Lived

MIT research finds genome loops don’t last long in cells; theories of how loops control gene expression may need to be revised. In human chromosomes, DNA is coated by proteins to form an extremely long beaded string. This “string” is folded into multiple loops, which are thought to aid cells in controlling gene expression and facilitating DNA repair, among other functions. According to a new MIT study, these loops are more dynamic and shorter-lived than previously thought.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, NJ
Nature.com

Dynamic modulation of enzyme activity by synthetic CRISPR"“Cas6 endonucleases

In nature, dynamic interactions between enzymes play a crucial role in defining cellular metabolism. By controlling the spatial and temporal organization of these supramolecular complexes called metabolons, natural metabolism can be tuned in a highly dynamic manner. Here, we repurpose the CRISPR"“Cas6 family proteins as a synthetic strategy to create dynamic metabolons by combining the ease of RNA processing and the predictability of RNA hybridization for protein assembly. By disturbing RNA"“RNA networks using toehold-mediated strand displacement reactions, on-demand assembly and disassembly are achieved using both synthetic RNA triggers and mCherry messenger RNA. Both direct and 'Turn-On' assembly of the pathway enzymes tryptophan-2-monooxygenase and indoleacetamide hydrolase can enhance indole-3-acetic acid production by up to ninefold. Even multimeric enzymes can be assembled to improve malate production by threefold. By interfacing with endogenous mRNAs, more complex metabolons may be constructed, resulting in a self-responsive metabolic machinery capable of adapting to changing cellular demand.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton University#New York University#Molecular Biology#Extended Data Figs#Html
Nature.com

Knockdown of GABA alpha3 subunits on thalamic reticular neurons enhances deep sleep in mice

Identification of mechanisms which increase deep sleep could lead to novel treatments which promote the restorative effects of sleep. Here, we show that knockdown of the Î±3 GABAA-receptor subunit from parvalbumin neurons in the thalamic reticular nucleus using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing increased the thalamocortical delta (1.5"“4"‰Hz) oscillations which are implicated in many health-promoting effects of sleep. Inhibitory synaptic currents in thalamic reticular parvalbumin neurons were strongly reduced in vitro. Further analysis revealed that delta power in long NREM bouts prior to NREM-REM transitions was preferentially affected by deletion of Î±3 subunits. Our results identify a role for GABAA receptors on thalamic reticular nucleus neurons and suggest antagonism of Î±3 subunits as a strategy to enhance delta activity during sleep.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vivo engraftment into the cornea endothelium using extracellular matrix shrink-wrapped cells

Cell injection is a common clinical approach for therapeutic delivery into diseased and damaged tissues in order to achieve regeneration. However, cell retention, viability, and engraftment at the injection site have generally been poor, driving the need for improved approaches. Here, we developed a technique to shrink-wrap micropatterned islands of corneal endothelial cells in a basement membrane-like layer of extracellular matrix that enables the cells to maintain their cell-cell junctions and cytoskeletal structure while in suspension. These Î¼Monolayers exhibited the ability to rapidly engraft into intact, high-density corneal endothelial monolayers in both in vitro and in vivo model systems. Importantly, the engrafted Î¼Monolayers increased local cell density, something that the clinical-standard single cells in suspension failed to do. These results show that shrink-wrapping cells in extracellular matrix dramatically improves engraftment and provides a potential alternative to cornea transplant when low endothelial cell density is the cause of corneal blindness.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultrashort pulse laser ablation in liquids: probing the first nanoseconds of underwater phase explosion

The ultrashort pulse laser ablation in liquids is a phenomenon of high practical importance, with applications ranging from surface nanostructuring1 to synthesis of chemically clean colloidal nanoparticles of high demand in the fields of biomedicine and catalysis2,3. Yet, despite the practical relevance, the fundamental understanding of laser ablation in liquids remains far from being complete. The relatively slow progress in this area is largely related to the highly nonequilibrium and inherently multiscale nature of processes responsible for the material removal from the irradiated target and its transformation into a colloidal solution of nanoparticles. The laser ablation in air or vacuum is already a complex phenomenon, which involves a strong electronic excitation, energy redistribution in the electronically excited state, electron-phonon equilibration, rapid heating and melting, ultrafast mechanical deformation and photomechanical spallation, superheating of the molten material and its explosive decomposition ("phase explosion") into vapor and liquid droplets4. The presence of a liquid environment adds significantly to the complexity of the ablation phenomenon, as the hot products of the explosive phase decomposition interact dynamically with the liquid and trigger the formation and expansion of a cavitation bubble.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-dose unfractionated heparin prophylaxis is a safe strategy for the prevention of hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome after myeloablative adult allogenic stem cell transplant

Hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (SOS) is a serious complication after allogeneic stem cell transplantation (allo-HCT). However, there is no uniform consensus on the optimal strategy for SOS prevention. Ursodeoxycholic acid is the most used regimen, even though its administration is challenging in recipients unable to tolerate oral medication. Defibrotide was recently studied in a phase 3 trial, but enrollment was stopped early due to futility. Low-dose unfractionated heparin (UFH) is an alternative strategy. However, its efficacy is reputed but unproven increased risk of bleeding has not been fully established. We evaluated 514 adult allo-HCT recipients who received SOS prophylaxis with low-dose UFH. Bleeding complications occurred in 12 patients 2.3% of patients of which only 2 (0.4%) had significant grade 3 bleeding. Only 14 patients were diagnosed with hepatic SOS. Univariate analysis showed that day 100 SOS was higher in recipients of unmodified grafts when compared to CD34+ selected ex vivo T-cell depleted grafts (p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001), and patients with hepatitis B and/or C exposure pre-HCT (p"‰="‰0.028). Overall, UFH was well tolerated and associated with a low incidence of subsequent hepatic SOS. Low-dose UFH prophylaxis can be considered in select patients who cannot tolerate oral ursodiol.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Temperature gradient of vertical air column in gravitational field

The negative temperature gradient under gravity was observed with a vertical air column inside a practically insulated aluminum cylinder filled with sawdust. The temperature drop rate measured between 90 and 10Â cm height positions was as much as 2.22Â Kmâˆ’1 when the diameter of the air column was 60Â cm. This drop rate is much larger than the mean lapse rate of the earth's troposphere (0.0045"“0.0065Â Kmâˆ’1) and the previously reported experimental value (0.07Â Kmâˆ’1) by Graeff for the air column in a relatively small system. We proposed a kinetic model based on classical mechanics to account for this temperature drop, which is significantly larger than the values previously reported. The negative temperature gradient of the air column inside the cylinder showed a tendency to decrease sensitively as the positive temperature gradient of the ambient air outside the cylinder increased, although it was practically insulated. In addition, the temperature drop rate increased as the air column's diameter increased. These results suggest that as the size of the system increases, the external influence that relaxes the negative temperature gradient of the air column is diluted, and thus the negative temperature gradient becomes more pronounced.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A computational theory of the subjective experience of flow

Flow is a subjective state characterized by immersion and engagement in one's current activity. The benefits of flow for productivity and health are well-documented, but a rigorous description of the flow-generating process remains elusive. Here we develop and empirically test a theory of flow's computational substrates: the informational theory of flow. Our theory draws on the concept of mutual information, a fundamental quantity in information theory that quantifies the strength of association between two variables. We propose that the mutual information between desired end states and means of attaining them - \(I({M;E})\) - gives rise to flow. We support our theory across five experiments (four preregistered) by showing, across multiple activities, that increasing \(I({M;E})\) increases flow and has important downstream benefits, including enhanced attention and enjoyment. We rule out alternative constructs including alternative metrics of associative strength, psychological constructs previously shown to predict flow, and various forms of instrumental value.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Association of multiple tracheal intubation attempts with clinical outcomes in extremely preterm infants: a retrospective single-center cohort study

We examined the association between the number of tracheal intubation (TI) attempts and clinical outcomes in extremely preterm infants. This is a single-center retrospective cohort study examining infants born at â‰¤28 weeks gestation intubated within the first four postnatal days. We analyzed infant, provider, and practice characteristics and clinical outcomes by exposure groups (1 vs. 2 vs. â‰¥3 TI attempts). Primary outcomes were death prior to NICU discharge or severe intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH).
HEALTH
Phys.org

Researchers biosynthesize anti-cancer compound found in venomous Australian tree

The Australian stinging tree (Dendrocnide moroides) is a plant that many people avoid at all costs. The tree, which is a member of the nettle family, is covered in thin silicon needles laced with one of nature's most excruciating toxins, a compound called moroidin. "It's notorious for causing extreme pain, which lingers for a very long time," said Whitehead Institute Member Jing-Ke Weng.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Systemic and mucosal IgA responses are variably induced in response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination and are associated with protection against subsequent infection

Although SARS-CoV-2 infects the upper respiratory tract, we know little about the amount, type, and kinetics of antibodies (Ab) generated in the oral cavity in response to COVID-19 vaccination. We collected serum and saliva samples from participants receiving two doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and measured the level of anti-SARS-CoV-2 Ab. We detected anti-Spike and anti-Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) IgG and IgA, as well as anti-Spike/RBD associated secretory component in the saliva of most participants after dose 1. Administration of a second dose of mRNA boosted the IgG but not the IgA response, with only 30% of participants remaining positive for IgA at this timepoint. At 6 months post-dose 2, these participants exhibited diminished anti-Spike/RBD IgG levels, although secretory component-associated anti-Spike Ab were more stable. Examining two prospective cohorts we found that participants who experienced breakthrough infections with SARS-CoV-2 variants had lower levels of vaccine-induced serum anti-Spike/RBD IgA at 2"“4 weeks post-dose 2 compared to participants who did not experience an infection, whereas IgG levels were comparable between groups. These data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines that elicit a durable IgA response may have utility in preventing infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling and characterization of stochastic resistive switching in single AgS nanowires

Chalcogenide resistive switches (RS), such as Ag2S, change resistance due to the growth of metallic filaments between electrodes along the electric field gradient. Therefore, they are candidates for neuromorphic and volatile memory applications. This work analyzed the RS of individual Ag2S nanowires (NWs) and extended the basic RS model to reproduce experimental observations. The work models resistivity of the device as a percolation of the conductive filaments. It also addressed continuous fluctuations of the resistivity with a stochastic change in volume fractions of the filaments in the device. As a result, these fluctuations cause unpredictable patterns in current-voltage characteristics and include a spontaneous change in resistance of the device during the linear sweep that conventional memristor models with constant resistivity cannot represent. The parameters of the presented stochastic model of a single Ag2S NW wereÂ fitted to the experimental dataÂ and reproduced key features of RS in the physical devices. Moreover, the model suggested a non-core shell structure of the Ag2S NWs. The outcome of this work is aimed to aid in simulating large self-assembled memristive networks and help to extend existing RS models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Epitranscriptomic dynamics in brain development and disease

Distinct cell types are generated at specific times during brain development and are regulated by epigenetic, transcriptional, and newly emerging epitranscriptomic mechanisms. RNA modifications are known to affect many aspects of RNA metabolism and have been implicated in the regulation of various biological processes and in disease. Recent studies imply that dysregulation of the epitranscriptome may be significantly associated with neuropsychiatric, neurodevelopmental, and neurodegenerative disorders. Here we review the current knowledge surrounding the role of the RNA modifications N6-methyladenosine, 5-methylcytidine, pseudouridine, A-to-I RNA editing, 2"²O-methylation, and their associated machinery, in brain development and human diseases. We also highlight the need for the development of new technologies in the pursuit of directly mapping RNA modifications in both genome- and single-molecule-level approach.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Information aggregation and collective intelligence beyond the wisdom of crowds

In humans and other gregarious animals, collective decision-making is a robust behavioural feature of groups. Pooling individual information is also fundamental for modern societies, in which digital technologies have exponentially increased the interdependence of individual group members. In this Review, we selectively discuss the recent human and animal literature, focusing on cognitive and behavioural mechanisms that can yield collective intelligence beyond the wisdom of crowds. We distinguish between two group decision-making situations: consensus decision-making, in which a group consensus is required, and combined decision-making, in which a group consensus is not required. We show that in both group decision-making situations, cognitive and behavioural algorithms that capitalize on individual heterogeneity are the key for collective intelligence to emerge. These algorithms include accuracy or expertise-weighted aggregation of individual inputs and implicit or explicit coordination of cognition and behaviour towards division of labour. These mechanisms can be implemented either as 'cognitive algebra', executed mainly within the mind of an individual or by some arbitrating system, or as a dynamic behavioural aggregation through social interaction of individual group members. Finally, we discuss implications for collective decision-making in modern societies characterized by a fluid but auto-correlated flow of information and outline some future directions.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy