Tahoe residents discover family of 5 bears hibernating right underneath their home

A black bear scans the water while hunting for fish along Taylor Creek near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

One Tahoe household recently discovered that they didn’t need to go too far to look for bears; the animals were underneath the house.

An entire family of five black bears — a mother with four yearling cubs, including an adopted one — had spent the winter hibernating in a crawl space underneath the family’s home.

Throughout the winter, the residents heard what they thought were “some odd rumbling, snoring-like noises,” local nonprofit organization Bear League said in a Facebook post . The residents did not look further into the issue, as “it simply didn’t make sense ... and the neighbors said they were imagining it because they didn’t hear anything.”

However, the bears emerged from hibernation last week. “The people in the house could no longer deny there was probably a bear under the house,” the Bear League said.

After calling the Bear League to invite the mother bear to leave, the organization discovered that there were four more bears.

“It was quite the scene to then watch the four yearling cubs emerge from the opening and join together on the other side of the fence to venture forth into 2022,” the nonprofit said.

Bear encounters are common in Tahoe, as the animals have adapted to human presence in the basin. For many bears, it is easier to break into human residences, or even the local Safeway , to search for food. One bear, dubbed Hank the Tank , made headlines around the world for repeatedly breaking into homes in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood, before officials discovered that Hank was actually three separate bears .

