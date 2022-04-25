Sunday Afternoon at Bass Hole

Brass Against singer Sophia Urista was instructed to perform in a “no pee zone” at the first date of the band’s new tour in support of Tool.The artist made headlines last year when she urinated on a fan during a live performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.Urista subsequently apologised for the incident, telling fans she has “always pushed the limits in music and on stage”, but that night, she had “pushed the limits too far”.Brass Against are known for covering songs by bands such as Soundgarden and Black Sabbath.On Saturday (23 April), the band...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO