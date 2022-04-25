ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sunday Afternoon at Bass Hole

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a great time on...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Learn 10 of Slash's key rhythm and lead guitar approaches

If you’re interested in learning about Slash’s playing, it’s worth taking a minute to think about his early Guns N’ Roses style and which elements still feature in his solo material today. Compared to their ’80s contemporaries, there was a rawness to GN’R’s sound, and a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Guitar World Magazine

Watch the moment a crew member fails to catch Herman Li's guitar after he throws it across the stage

With his wizard-like grasp of the fretboard and awe-inspiring shredding ability, few guitarists can put an electric guitar through its paces quite like Herman Li. While most of his axes get off lightly and simply endure sustained assaults of hundred of notes in quick succession, one suffered worse punishment during DragonForce's Houston, Texas show on Saturday (April 16).
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Brass Against singer instructed to perform in ‘no pee zone’ on first date of Tool tour

Brass Against singer Sophia Urista was instructed to perform in a “no pee zone” at the first date of the band’s new tour in support of Tool.The artist made headlines last year when she urinated on a fan during a live performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.Urista subsequently apologised for the incident, telling fans she has “always pushed the limits in music and on stage”, but that night, she had “pushed the limits too far”.Brass Against are known for covering songs by bands such as Soundgarden and Black Sabbath.On Saturday (23 April), the band...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Gretsch launches revamped G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor acoustic-electric guitar

Back in January, Gretsch announced a number of changes to its lineup of electric and acoustic guitars. Among these was a revamping of the storied company's compact, affordably-priced G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor acoustic-electric guitar. Available now, this new-look G5021E comes in some nice new finishes, along with a couple of other tweaks.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

‘Rye the Lightning’ With Metallica’s Latest Blackened Whiskey

Metallica's liquor brand, Blackened American Whiskey, announced on Wednesday (April 27) a new product in its lineup with the limited edition "Rye the Lightning" Kentucky straight rye double cask-finished whiskey. And, believe it or not, the alcoholic beverage grew up "listening" to Ride the Lightning, the influential heavy metal band's...
DRINKS
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Jay Leonard J and Gretchen Menn dazzle with slinky unplugged versions of Alice in Chains, Red Hot Chili Peppers hits

When it first unveiled the offset SC design at NAMM two years ago, Martin wanted guitarists to re-think what was possible on an acoustic guitar. Featuring a bold cutaway that grants unprecedented upper fret access for an acoustic, the SC line – which was expanded with the unveiling of the SC-10E, SC-13E Special and SC-13E Special Burst in January – was a significant step for the storied company.
ROCK MUSIC
The Guardian

Sad fruit, giant pandas and a host of birthday joy – take the Thursday quiz

Unbelievably the Thursday quiz is one year old this week. One whole year! As usual, it consists of 15 questions that are either general knowledge or vaguely topical – but maybe with a little more of a birthday twist. I originally pitched it with the words: “I think we should start it next week, and then if after five weeks it looks like it is going well, I will make the next batch.”
ANIMALS
The Monroe News

Meet the Pros Night kicks-off Michigan Walleye Tour

The Monroe Boat Club is preparing for its second Michigan Walleye Tour, which will run May 12-14. The professional fishing tour stops in several Michigan cities each year and brings more than 200 professional fishermen to each area for a competitive fishing tournament. ...
MONROE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy