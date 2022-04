The New Orleans Saints were a bastion of consistency with Sean Payton at the helm, but now the Payton era is over after 16 years as head coach. Dennis Allen is now the head coach, with Pete Carmichael Jr. finally being given the keys to the offense. Carmichael has been in New Orleans as offensive coordinator since 2009, but until now it was Payton calling plays. However, it’s well known that Carmichael likes his quarterbacks to have a quick release, and in this 2022 NFL Draft class, there’s none quicker than Ole Miss product Matt Corral.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO