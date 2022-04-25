6 unusual but great places for remote work in Denver
If working from the corner of your bedroom or the local coffee shop is getting tiresome, we have a handful of unique places to plant your laptop.
What to know: All of our picks offer different scenes, so pick appropriately for your calendar. Each features WiFi connections and a variety of places to sit, but not all offer convenient power outlets.
Botanic Gardens : For a more serene experience, buy a membership to the Botanic Gardens and relax on a bench in the shade of the flora or at the cafe tables.
- Pro tip: A little seat cushion — like this one that rolls to the size of a burrito — is a comfy addition.
Coors Field : Find a mid-afternoon weekday game — when the crowds are smaller — and head to the rail at the rooftop deck for a standing desk with a stunning view of the field and the mountains.
- Pro tip: Arrive early and grab a chair on the terrace level in left field
Museum of Nature & Science : When it gets hot, head inside and find a comfy spot near the windows that overlook City Park and the downtown skyline.
- Pro tip: For a mental break or for inspiration take a walk through the exhibits to reset the brain.
Improper City : This coffee bar and food truck bazaar in the River North neighborhood is great for a Friday afternoon. Grab a nitro coffee before you transition to a cocktail on the dog-friendly patio.
- Pro tip: Spend your lunch break scaling the climbing wall next door at Movement gym.
Union Station : Just in front of the Terminal Bar, find tables, power outlets and cushioned chairs to work, or grab the writing desk to craft your next great memo, or novel.
- Pro tip: The travelers coming and going make for good people watching, so you'll need concentration or a light workload.
Central Library : Working from the upper floors of the downtown library is like returning to college, except without the exam stress.
- Pro tip: The ongoing renovations are limiting access at the moment, but the first floor is still open.
