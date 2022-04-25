6 unusual but great places for remote work in Denver

If working from the corner of your bedroom or the local coffee shop is getting tiresome, we have a handful of unique places to plant your laptop.

What to know: All of our picks offer different scenes, so pick appropriately for your calendar. Each features WiFi connections and a variety of places to sit, but not all offer convenient power outlets.

Botanic Gardens : For a more serene experience, buy a membership to the Botanic Gardens and relax on a bench in the shade of the flora or at the cafe tables.

Pro tip: A little seat cushion — like this one that rolls to the size of a burrito — is a comfy addition.

Coors Field : Find a mid-afternoon weekday game — when the crowds are smaller — and head to the rail at the rooftop deck for a standing desk with a stunning view of the field and the mountains.

Pro tip: Arrive early and grab a chair on the terrace level in left field

Museum of Nature & Science : When it gets hot, head inside and find a comfy spot near the windows that overlook City Park and the downtown skyline.

Pro tip: For a mental break or for inspiration take a walk through the exhibits to reset the brain.

Improper City : This coffee bar and food truck bazaar in the River North neighborhood is great for a Friday afternoon. Grab a nitro coffee before you transition to a cocktail on the dog-friendly patio.

Pro tip: Spend your lunch break scaling the climbing wall next door at Movement gym.

Union Station : Just in front of the Terminal Bar, find tables, power outlets and cushioned chairs to work, or grab the writing desk to craft your next great memo, or novel.

Pro tip: The travelers coming and going make for good people watching, so you'll need concentration or a light workload.

Central Library : Working from the upper floors of the downtown library is like returning to college, except without the exam stress.