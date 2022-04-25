ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Mad River Local Schools announces job cuts, holds meeting

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCw2R_0fJHkcj000

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mad River Local Schools confirmed their plan to eliminate several classroom teachers among others, and the Mad River Education Association said they are deeply concerned.

Beavercreek delays road repairs due to rising costs

The MREA filled the Board of Education’s meeting Monday night with a specific purpose in mind: to save their jobs. Many of the members gave testimonies of their decade-long service and said eliminating teaching positions shouldn’t even be an option for the district.

For 17 years, school therapist Anita Lucas said her counseling and others helped save countless lives of Mad River students, but now she is losing her job.

“17 years as a therapist, coach, as a parent in this district, this is no longer a job, this is our life,” said Lucas. “Mad River Local Schools is a family, I am your therapist, and that’s priceless.”

President of the Mad River Education Association Amy Holbrook is asking for the district to reconsider cutting positions.

“We ask you to reconsider, step back and think about what this is going to do to our families, our students and our staff,” said Holbrook. “Let me make one thing clear, I don’t want to be here again tonight. It’s the association that’s here, not just me.”

Health leaders optimistic for spring in Miami Valley

The district announced they will be eliminating five school therapist jobs and outsourcing them to cut costs. Three staff positions will not be filled and four classified para aides will also be eliminated, totaling over $680,000 in savings cost.

Superintendent Chad Wyen said the district has lost over $887,000 in federal funding due to students leaving the district. Federal funding is roughly 80% of the district’s budget.

“COVID has had an impact on our financial constraints and has exacerbated the need for staff reductions,” said Wyen. “We couldn’t have anticipated pre-COVID and it’s just the reality that hit us due to COVID.”

16-year-old Hannah Smith said she owes her life to her school therapist after her father died during her freshman year, and knows students will be the ones to suffer if their therapists are let go.

“Attendance is already horrible at Stebbins, I don’t miss school because I’m sick, I miss school because I’m sad, overworked or anxious,” said Smith. “Cutting our teachers is disgusting and I seriously hope you reconsider this decision for the lives of our children, myself, kids coming into Stebbins and families in the district.”

Wyen said they may put a levy on the ballot next year to help collect funding but for now they will take tonight’s comments into consideration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

St. Marys facility expected to add 250 new jobs

ST. MARYS — A St. Marys manufacturing plant is expecting to add hundreds of new jobs generating millions of dollars in new payroll. Loc Performance Products LLC, which acquired the former Continental manufacturing facility in St. Marys, will be creating 250 new full-time positions at the facility, generating $13 million in new annual payroll while also retaining $21.6 million in existing payroll. This comes after the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.715-percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit, according to an announcement Monday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. This tax credit was one of several economic development proposals reviewed by the agency.
SAINT MARYS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Cuts#Education#Mad River Local Schools#Wdtn#Mrea#The Board Of Education
WDTN

Springfield announces projects for Neighborhood Street Program

“In 2017, we told the people of Springfield that part of these dollars would go toward improving their neighborhood streets, so continuing the Neighborhood Street Program is a must,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “We are dedicated to the task of doing all we can to better the lives of our residents by improving neighborhoods and maintaining our infrastructure.”
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Repository

Letter to the editor: OHSAA should separate public and private schools

Public schools and private schools should have their own divisions. In high school sports, private schools almost always have the advantage over public schools. A major reason for that being is because private schools have the option to allow kids to attend their school even though they do not live close to the school or in the area. Private schools have the ability to recruit athletes and pretty much make an all-star team out of star players.
NFL
Cleveland.com

If Gibbons ‘never voted’ for a tax increase, he must be against library levies, community services

In one of Senate candidate Mike Gibbons’ pervasive TV ads, an announcer proudly boasts that, “Mike Gibbons never voted for a single tax increase and never will.” Gibbons then comes on screen to approve the message. So, Mr. Gibbons, does that mean you personally voted “No” on levies supporting the Cleveland Metroparks, Cuyahoga Community College, public libraries, and local Health and Human Services levies, to name just a few issues of concern to the citizens of Northeast Ohio?
CLEVELAND, OH
WKRC

Skyline Chili suing suppliers over $1.1 million project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Fairfield-headquartered Skyline Chili Inc. has filed a lawsuit against two Cincinnati vendors that took on a major construction project for the company, one that it claims has never become operational. Skyline on April 14 filed a lawsuit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court against Advanced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Mills Park Hotel sold to employee, spouse

The Mills Park Hotel, located at 321 Xenia Avenue, in downtown Yellow Springs, Ohio, modeled after the 19th Century home of William Mills (1814-1879), an early settler who first came to Yellow Springs in 1827. While the original home no longer exists, every attempt was made to incorporate its charm and style into the hotel.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kentucky Derby Hats

Freeze Warning: Ashland County, Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Carroll County, Coshocton County, Crawford County, Cuyahoga County, Erie County, Geauga County, Holmes County, Huron County, Lake County, Lorain County, Mahoning County, Medina County, Ottawa County, …. What A Great Hat!. Dress right for the Kentucky Derby! Learn more about...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHIO Dayton

Tulles United march set for today in Dayton

DAYTON — Hundreds of women are set to participate in this year’s ‘Tulles United Women Walking in Unity’ march. The gathering will happen later today, April 24, as women join together to show their love and support for all women. The march is scheduled to start...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy