Pell City, AL

‘American Idol’: Katy Perry says AL singers are ‘elegance personified’ and ‘coolest, weirdest’

By Mary Colurso
AL.com
 2 days ago
“American Idol” fans in Alabama have good reason to ponder this question, now that two singers from the state have made the Top 11. Lady K -- also known as Kezia Istonia, 25, from Tuskegee -- and Gressett, 17, from Pell City, continue to find success on Season 20 of the...

AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
175K+
Followers
48K+
Post
60M+
Views
