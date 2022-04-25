NOTICE: ECASD Finance Committee Meeting

WPIAL board president Scott Seltzer will take over as executive director this summer, replacing outgoing director Amy Scheuneman as the league’s top administrator. The WPIAL board met Monday and voted to hire Seltzer, the assistant superintendent at Chartiers Valley and a familiar voice in the WPIAL office. Seltzer has served as a WPIAL board member since 2009 and board president since 2016, but had decided not to run for re-election this year. However, with Scheuneman soon leaving for a job elsewhere, Seltzer said he felt a responsibility to stay involved in the league’s leadership.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO