ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Even if you don’t like government debt, Fort Worth’s bond package is worth it. Here’s why

By Brian Byrd
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNOOn_0fJHk6l700

Over the past decade, Fort Worth has been one of the fastest-growing areas of the country , and many of those new residents are settling in the city’s northern region. More than 270,000 Fort Worthians now live north of Loop 820. That is more than 25% of our city’s population.

North Fort Worth expansion has sparked a significant amount of our commercial growth. There are new startups, relocations of businesses such as Linear Labs , and an impressive expansion of current businesses in the Alliance corridor. It all generates new tax dollars that city and county governments spend on basic services such as law enforcement, parks, and transportation infrastructure.

Areas in North Fort Worth such as Marine Creek Road and Bailey Boswell have some of the city’s most jammed streets and worst commute delays. They are examples of population growth that has outpaced infrastructure expansion.

Solving that congestion requires purchasing rights of way and paying for new or expanded street inventory. It is remarkably expensive, and our growth doesn’t produce enough new revenue to cover it.

On the May 7 ballot, we will be asked to vote on the city’s $560 million bond package that will fund these big projects.

We conservatives rightly question the wisdom of borrowing money to pay for government services. We note that debt accumulation is risky because we might not have enough to pay it back in the future. Furthermore, if we are spending tax dollars efficiently, we should have enough to cover our growth costs without borrowing.

But government debt can be just the right medicine if it is used under the right circumstances. For example, issuing bonds makes sense when a city is expanding, and when it has a history of balancing its budget and paying its previous debts. The city of Fort Worth checks those boxes.

The city allocates about 20% of its annual discretionary budget toward debt reduction. We steadily pay back what we owe, and with our growth trajectory, we can feel confident in our ability to support future debt obligations.

The real benefit of bond funding is that we more quickly realize the improved quality of life that comes with lowered traffic congestion. We also more rapidly build the infrastructure that supports business growth which shifts the local tax burden from residents to businesses.

When we borrow to build new infrastructure, we require current and future residents to assume its construction cost. That’s good policy because future residents will be driving on those roads for decades to come.

In Fort Worth, we still use debt for street repair (rather than new infrastructure construction), though we are doing so less and less under a plan installed by City Manager David Cooke in 2014. If we stay on course, we will fund all infrastructure repair and maintenance without having to use bond money as soon as 2050.

The city must do a better job of completing these projects on time. Delays diminish the usefulness of borrowing. And too much of this bond package is allocated toward non-transportation infrastructure. The current allocation is about 67% transportation and should be closer to 90%.

Nevertheless, we should get behind this bond package. If it fails, as was the case for a number of recent county and school bonds, we can count on even more road congestion, slower business growth, and a greater tax burden on residents over the long term.

If it passes, a significant portion of it will fund north Fort Worth transportation, and that is exactly where it should go. It is a smart investment for the future health and wealth of our city.

Brian Byrd, a former City Council member, is a physician in Fort Worth.



Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
CandysDirt

This North Texas County Saw Significant Home Sales Price Increases

Buying a home is a tough sale in Collin County. Whereas the housing market might have cooled in some spots, continually rising home prices continue in Collin County. At closing, homebuyers paid a median sales price of $540,000, which is 37.2 percent more than a year ago, according to March data from the Collin County Association of Realtors (CCAR).
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
DFW Community News

Texas homeowners reeling after property tax appraisals skyrocket

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Some new numbers are painting a clear picture of how hard North Texas homeowners are getting hit by skyrocketing property tax appraisals. CBS 11 News has learned that Collin County expects a record of 100,000 homeowners to protest their appraisals. A county commissioner we spoke with says it's the smart thing to do if you need financial relief.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Debt#Infrastructure#Traffic Congestion#Government Services#Debts#Fort Worthians#Linear Labs#Alliance
CandysDirt

Is Build-to-Rent The Hottest Trend in Housing?

The built-to-rent housing model has seen a boom in the last several years. In fact, as many residents look to settle down without the hassles of homeownership, luxury leasing neighborhoods could become the new normal. And, with the extremely hot housing market pricing many out of traditional mortgages, new luxury leasing communities might seem even better than ownership.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
400
Followers
119
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy