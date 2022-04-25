ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Podcast: Inside the Phil Bryant interview everyone’s talking about

By Anna Wolfe
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
Mississippi Today recently published “The Backchannel” investigation, which used never-before-published text messages to explore former Gov. Phil Bryant’s role in the state’s welfare scandal. Before the series published, Bryant sat down with Mississippi Today for a three-hour interview. Journalists Anna Wolfe and Adam Ganucheau discuss how the interview came about, what it was like inside Bryant’s office, and how it’s been perceived since the series published.

Anna Wolfe

Anna Wolfe, a native of Tacoma, Wa., is an investigative reporter writing about poverty and economic justice. Before joining the staff at Mississippi Today in September of 2018, Anna worked for three years at Clarion Ledger, Mississippi’s statewide daily newspaper. She also worked as an investigative reporter for the Center for Public Integrity and Jackson Free Press, the capital city’s alternative newsweekly. Anna has received national recognition for her work, including the 2021 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting, the 2021 Collier Prize for State Government Accountability, the 2021 John Jay/Harry Frank Guggenheim Excellence in Criminal Justice Reporting Award, the 2020 Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award and the February 2020 Sidney Award for reporting on Mississippi’s debtors prisons. She received the National Press Foundation’s 2020 Poverty and Inequality Award. She also received first place in the regional Green Eyeshade Awards in 2021 for Public Service in Online Journalism and 2020 for Business Reporting, and the local Bill Minor Prize for Investigative Journalism in 2019 and 2018 for reporting on unfair medical billing practices and hunger in the Mississippi Delta.

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

