ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden Administration Announces National Drug Control Strategy Plan

By Shannon Dawson
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqFV6_0fJHk4zf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4Gxg_0fJHk4zf00

Source: Harriet Smith, director of education/services at the Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition in Charles Village, holds a bag of syringes to give to clients as a public health / Getty

L ast week, the Biden Administration submitted its first National Drug Control Strategy to Congress, as the drug crisis continues to soar. The administration’s plan places a large emphasis on harm reduction tools and proper funding to help drug enforcement shut down trafficking in affected areas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been nearly 100,306 drug overdose-related deaths in the United States for the 12-month period ending April 2021. That represents a 28.5 percent increase from the 78,056 deaths during the same period the year before. States like Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Wisconsin have been hit hard by the drug epidemic.

Biden hopes to break down barriers between state limitations and drug resource accessibility

If the initiative is passed, harm reduction resources like naloxone, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation, would be made readily available to underfunded communities. Democrats have also proposed the implementation of syringe service programs and overdose reduction classes to help educate users, but there many challenges ahead.

Some states have placed limitations and restrictions on who can legally administer or obtain life-saving drugs like naloxone or low threshold buprenorphine, a drug that could potentially treat opioid drug addiction. Even in states where those barriers don’t exist, naloxone does not always make it to those most at risk of an overdose. According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health , “41.1 million people who needed treatment for substance use disorders (SUD), only 2.7 million (6.5-percent) of them received treatment at a specialty treatment facility over the previous year.”

Daliah Heller, the Vice-President of Drug Use Initiatives at global health organization Vital Strategies, applauded President Biden on the historic move.

“President Biden is right to prioritize harm reduction in his national drug control strategy. Without funding from Congress and states for harm reduction that matches the scale of this crisis, we won’t reverse the escalating tragedy of overdose in this country,” said Heller in a statement, pleading with Congress to consider making overdose prevention tools accessible for users.

“Over-the-counter naloxone is a necessary strategy to reduce overdose deaths and should be urgently prioritized,” she continued. “Administration support for overdose prevention centers and more robust recognition and enforcement of anti-discrimination protections for people who use drugs are other clear areas for improvement. Current restrictions on access to medications and other life-saving services means that people continue to die unnecessarily from a preventable overdose,” she added.

National Drug Control Strategy hopes to crack down on drug smuggling.

The President’s National Drug Control Strategy includes specific border protocols that, if passed, will strengthen federal law enforcement on the U.S. border, helping officials to quickly shut down drug organizations and criminal networks. The plan is also aimed at disrupting illicit finance efforts, targeting drug transportation routes , and modalities while reducing the transportation of drugs, the White House noted in its briefing statement.

“The Strategy also directs agencies to work with partner governments in drug-producing and transit countries to prevent illicit drugs from ever reaching our borders,” the outline adds.

SEE ALSO:

Public Health Group Launches ‘Harm Reduction Saves Lives’ Campaign To Raise Awareness About Overdose Crisis

No, The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People Crack Pipes And Calling It Racial Equity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lU5w_0fJHk4zf00

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Biden just pardoned 3 people in his first use of clemency powers

For the first time in his presidency, Joe Biden is using his clemency powers in honor of Second Chance Month. On Tuesday, Biden announced he’s granting clemency to 75 people and pardoning three others. The move is part of the Biden’s administration new efforts to “support those re-entering society after incarceration.”
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

President Biden expected to grant clemency to 78 people

President Biden is expected to grant clemency to nearly 80 people, his first such action since taking office. All but one individual are serving sentences for non-violent drug offenses. Domestic Policy Advisor to President Biden, Susan Rice, joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 26, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Wisconsin State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Cdc#Naloxone#Drug Addiction#Getty L#The Biden Administration#Democrats
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

President Biden, cartels' best friend

What President Donald Trump did to secure our border worked. Through the CDC, he invoked Title 42 to slow the spread of dangerous diseases. He implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols, or "Remain in Mexico" program. He put more agents in the field patrolling the border, and he worked with Mexico and Guatemala to become true border security partners.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Biden White House slams Trump over latest appeal to Putin

As a rule, President Joe Biden and his team say very little about their Republican predecessor. Every once in a while, however, the Democratic team makes an exception. Sometimes, those exceptions are amusing. Late last year, for example, Donald Trump referenced the work of his “envoy ambassador” at “the Kosovo-Serbia border.” It led an official in the actual White House to tell reporters, “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Trump Move That Democrats Want Biden to Copy

The federal government is running out of funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and the Biden administration has been blunt about the potential consequences if it does not get more money soon. “We need to get this funding,” the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters earlier this month. “Otherwise people are going to die.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Biden officials release updated post-Title 42 plan amid bipartisan criticism

Facing bipartisan criticism over its decision to phase out a pandemic-related border expulsion rule known as Title 42, the Biden administration on Tuesday released updated plans describing how U.S. immigration authorities are preparing to deal with a potential spike in migrant arrivals once the Trump-era restrictions are lifted. The 20-page...
IMMIGRATION
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy