Chance The Rapper’s Nonprofit Distributes Meals In Chicago

B eyond his music, lyricist Chance the Rapper is known for leading philanthropic efforts centered on supporting underserved communities within Chicago. In celebration of his birthday, the Grammy award-winning music artist—whose real name is Chancelor Bennett —distributed thousands of free meals in the city, People reported.

Bennett hosted a food giveaway on April 16 through his organization, SocialWorks , a nonprofit that interweaves arts education and civic engagement. SocialWorks strives to eradicate socioeconomic issues that cause homelessness and food insecurity. The organization also ensures youth from impoverished communities have access to mental wellness and academic resources.

SocialWorks teamed up with the Conscious Alliance , Taste for the Homeless , Gyrls In The Hood , Discover and Ben & Jerry’s for the effort. Acts of generosity like the one led by Bennett for his 29th birthday are needed as food insecurity remains an issue within the city of Chicago. Feeding America reported nearly half a million people in Cook County live in food-insecure households.

This social good project is just one of many impactful initiatives led by Bennett. In 2018, he pledged to donate $1 million to better Chicago’s mental health care resources. As part of his gift, six mental health care facilities in the Cook County area received grants. In the past, he’s made multi-million-dollar donations to Chicago Public Schools.

“I’m honored to make this donation to Chicago Public Schools Foundation and help cultivate Chicago creative minds,” he told the New York Times . “I’m committed to helping Chicago’s children have quality learning experiences that include the arts.”

